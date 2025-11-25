Ghana Recruits Extension Officers to Bridge Agricultural Service Gap

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) is recruiting 400 new agricultural extension agents and deploying 10,000 National Service personnel over four years to close Ghana’s longstanding extension gap and improve farmer productivity across the country.

Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku announced the initiative at the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra on Monday, November 25, 2025, describing the move as essential to addressing a critical shortage that has severely constrained knowledge transfer to farmers.

The extension coverage currently stands far below global best practice. Ghana’s ratio stands at roughly one extension officer to 1,500 farmers, compared to the recommended one officer to 500 farmers required for effective guidance on modern farming, climate adaptation, and technology adoption.

“While the acceptable ratio is one agricultural extension agent to 500 farmers, in Ghana, it is one agricultural extension agent to over 1,500 farmers. This gap constrains knowledge transfer and adoption of modern agricultural practices,” Opoku said.

According to the minister, the recruitment drive is part of a broader strategy to rebuild human capacity in frontline agricultural services after years of limited hiring. Many officers have retired without replacement, leaving entire communities without technical support. The new cohort of officers will be deployed as Feed Ghana Coordinators to districts with the widest service gaps and highest production potential.

The 400 agricultural extension agents are being recruited with motorbikes already procured for their deployment. Opoku expressed hope that the Ghana Food Brigade would be launched before the end of December 2025.

The addition of 10,000 National Service personnel over a four year programme is expected to further expand reach, particularly in remote communities where farmers struggle to access agronomic advice. Opoku explained that each year, a portion of the youth would be retained as permanent ministry staff to augment agricultural extension delivery.

“This is to clear the backlog of students who have completed the Ministry’s agricultural and veterinary colleges from 2015 up to date and have not been posted,” the minister said.

These personnel will undergo specialized training before deployment. MoFA says the training will ensure they complement full time officers effectively while working alongside extension agents to support farmers with training, technology adoption, input usage, and improved farming methods.

Those who perform well will be maintained as permanent staff of the ministry each year, providing a pathway for young graduates from agricultural colleges to enter the profession while addressing the extension gap.

Agricultural experts say strengthening agricultural extension is one of the most direct ways to increase yields and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers. Extension agents serve as the primary channel for transferring modern practices, including proper spacing, fertilizer application, integrated pest management, and post harvest handling.

In many districts, farmers rely on traditional knowledge that does not match today’s climate patterns, leading to poor germination, pest infestations, and reduced output. Without adequate extension services, even the best agricultural policies and research breakthroughs will not reach farmers.

Officials believe that improving extension coverage will enhance the implementation of government programmes, including the seed localization agenda, mechanization support, fertilizer delivery, and the new agricultural climate intelligence system. More officers on the ground means faster dissemination of early warning alerts, better data collection, and more accurate targeting of input support.

Studies show that regular contact between farmers and extension officers can increase yields by 20 to 40 percent, depending on the crop and location. For maize, rice, and soybean, Ghana’s staple crops, the ministry projects substantial improvements in both yields and quality as farmers adopt best practices more consistently.

The recruitment drive is also expected to support the development of youth talent within the sector. The National Service deployment will expose thousands of young people to agricultural careers, equipping them with technical and digital skills needed for future roles in agribusiness, research, and farm advisory services.

Agricultural economists add that improved extension services will strengthen input efficiency, reduce crop losses, and contribute to food price stability. As farmers apply fertilizers correctly, adopt improved seeds, and manage pests more effectively, national production levels become more reliable, reducing the need for costly imports.

To support mobility, MoFA has procured 540 motorbikes for agricultural extension agents, with 150 already distributed in July 2025. The remaining units are being prepared for deployment alongside the new recruits. Thirty of these motorbikes feature gender friendly modifications to support female extension officers.

The ministry has also registered 42,822 farmer cooperatives nationwide to streamline extension services. These cooperatives enable the government to better coordinate extension services by grouping farmers according to crop type and location, making it easier for officers to reach larger numbers with targeted advice.

Opoku urged extension officers to make effective use of the resources being provided. “Let us use these bikes effectively so that Ghanaians will see the impact of our work and the value of the investments made in this sector,” he stated.

The move reflects MoFA’s commitment to building a resilient, productive agricultural sector powered by skilled human capital and strong community support systems. By investing in the frontline of service delivery, the ministry is cementing the foundation for modern, climate smart, and data driven agriculture.