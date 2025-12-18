Ghana Recovers Over US$15 Million from International Cryptocurrency Fraud Network

Ghana successfully recovered more than 15 million dollars from an international cryptocurrency fraud network that targeted Ghanaian and British citizens through fake investment schemes, Attorney General Dominic Ayine announced Thursday at the Government Accountability Series briefing in Accra.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office traced, froze and retrieved digital assets concealed across foreign jurisdictions, with Zodia Custody converting the cryptocurrency holdings and depositing 15,191,730 dollars and 13 cents into EOCO’s exhibit account on November 19, 2025. The recovery marks one of the largest cryptocurrency asset seizures in Ghana’s history and demonstrates growing capability to tackle complex cross border financial crimes involving emerging technologies.

EOCO successfully used our local laws to freeze and recover virtual assets hidden in foreign jurisdictions, Ayine stated during the briefing. The criminal network deliberately targeted Ghanaians and laundered proceeds through digital currencies including Bitcoin, USDT and Ethereum, exploiting cryptocurrency platforms to conceal illicit gains from law enforcement scrutiny.

The fraud scheme began around 2019 and involved a criminal network made up mainly of Chinese and Malaysian nationals who used e commerce websites and fake online investment platforms to lure victims. The group registered a company in Ghana as a front, claiming it was involved in general trading and online marketing, according to the Attorney General.

Victims were asked to pay registration fees and later encouraged to buy investment packages ranging from 770 cedis to 9,240 cedis. These packages were marketed as VIP levels ranging from VIP1 to VIP5 with promises of high returns. The scheme operated like a Ponzi system where victims were urged to recruit others to earn more money through referral systems typical of pyramid operations.

Investigations revealed transfers into a wallet on the OKX exchange platform based offshore in Seychelles. EOCO identified more than 1,000 transactions originating from a single computer IP address linked to a Chinese national living in Ghana on a residence permit. Forensic analysis of transaction data uncovered the striking pattern indicating the operation was likely run by one individual rather than a distributed network.

Know Your Customer verification records obtained from the exchange identified the wallet owner as a Chinese national who was residing and working in Ghana under a valid resident permit. The suspect was employed by a company that allegedly served as the operational front for the scam which defrauded several Ghanaian and British citizens through deceptive cryptocurrency investment activities.

Acting on intelligence gathered, EOCO moved quickly to shut down the company, seize its operations and halt any further financial losses to victims. Searches at the company premises recovered digital evidence including instructional videos demonstrating how payments were made using virtual currency, according to investigators.

Internal investigations by OKX conducted following formal requests from Ghanaian authorities independently confirmed EOCO’s findings, establishing that the wallets in question were actively used for fraudulent transactions. The cooperation between Ghanaian law enforcement agencies, international cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset compliance firms proved crucial in tracking illicit financial flows.

Ayine explained that efforts to trace the Malaysian directors stalled after requests for mutual legal assistance sent to Malaysia received no response. EOCO subsequently sought support from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency which provided critical assistance in the investigation and asset recovery process.

With assistance from UK based firms, EOCO applied to the High Court for orders directing OKX to transfer the seized cryptocurrency assets to Zodia Custody for conversion into fiat currency. Justice Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu of the Economic and Financial Crime Division of the High Court granted the order on May 27, 2025, enabling the transfer and conversion of digital assets.

The Attorney General acknowledged the role of Justice Owusu in the recovery, noting that her understanding of the legal complexities made the outcome possible. Without her understanding of the complexities of the case, this outcome would have been difficult to achieve, he stated during the briefing.

The 15.191 million dollar recovery forms part of EOCO’s total recoveries of 336.6 million dollars for 2025, comprising 194 million dollars in direct recoveries lodged in EOCO’s exhibit account and 142.6 million dollars in indirect recoveries paid to the Ghana Revenue Authority or the Consolidated Fund. The total represents the highest recovery amount in EOCO’s history, exceeding the agency’s 200 million dollar target for the year.

Ayine attributed the results to the work of EOCO under its Executive Director Raymond Archer and his management team during the administration of President John Dramani Mahama. Archer, a former investigative journalist appointed to lead EOCO in April 2025, brings extensive background in intelligence operations and financial crime investigations to the position.

The Attorney General said recovered funds would be used to compensate victims in Ghana and the United Kingdom as EOCO enters the second phase of the case. Some of the money will be used to compensate victims who were defrauded while a larger portion will be paid into the public purse, Ayine explained during the briefing.

The case has attracted attention of international law enforcement agencies particularly due to Ghana’s use of non conviction based asset recovery in relation to virtual assets held outside the country. The legal framework allows for asset recovery and restitution even when full criminal trials are not feasible, providing flexibility in addressing transnational financial crimes.

Ayine described the operation as a clear signal of the government’s resolve to confront cyber enabled fraud and protect both local and international victims. Ghana will no longer be a safe haven for criminal activity targeting the economy, financial system or citizens, he stated, emphasizing that no foreign jurisdiction is beyond the reach of Ghanaian law enforcement.

The successful operation highlights the importance of international cooperation in combating cryptocurrency fraud. The investigation required coordination among multiple jurisdictions, technical expertise in blockchain analysis, and collaboration with cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset custodians to trace and recover hidden funds.

The recovery comes amid rising concerns about cryptocurrency related fraud globally. Digital currencies offer advantages for legitimate users but also present opportunities for criminals to launder proceeds and evade traditional financial system oversight. The borderless nature of cryptocurrency transactions complicates enforcement efforts and requires enhanced international cooperation.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution when engaging with online platforms, particularly when approached with unsolicited investment schemes promising high and guaranteed returns. Familiarizing oneself with red flags such as pressure to pay upfront fees, promises of unusually high profits and requests for payment in cryptocurrencies can help prevent costly mistakes.

Bank of Ghana data indicates fraud activity typically rises in December as increased spending, online engagements and transactional activity provide fertile ground for scammers. The festive season presents heightened risk as consumer spending accelerates and individuals become more vulnerable to sophisticated fraud schemes.

EOCO has established itself as a leading force in African cybersecurity, receiving certification as the best cybercrime center on the continent. The center handles investigations of computer related fraud, phishing, identity theft, malware attacks and impersonation affecting Nigerian citizens and international victims.

The case demonstrates growing sophistication of cybercriminal operations involving advanced technical capabilities including malware development, cryptocurrency laundering and international coordination to execute complex attacks. Modern fraud networks employ professional structures resembling legitimate businesses to maximize their criminal proceeds while minimizing detection risks.

The recovery also reflects Ghana’s broader commitment to protecting citizens, strengthening enforcement within financial and digital sectors, and ensuring accountability under the rule of law. The government has prioritized combating economic crime and recovering stolen assets through initiatives including Operation Recover All Loot.

Cybersecurity experts recommend organizations implement multifactor authentication, employee security awareness training, enhanced due diligence for investment opportunities and regular security audits to reduce fraud risks. Individuals should verify sender authenticity carefully, avoid clicking suspicious links, report potential fraud attempts to authorities and maintain healthy skepticism toward investment opportunities promising unrealistic returns.

As digital transformation accelerates across Africa, cybersecurity challenges multiply alongside expanding internet connectivity and adoption of digital financial services. Governments, businesses and individuals must prioritize cybersecurity awareness, invest in protective technologies and support law enforcement efforts to create safer digital environments for economic growth and innovation.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities are expected to pursue further legal action against those implicated as Ghana intensifies its crackdown on organized economic and cybercrime. The breakthrough reinforces Ghana’s resolve to work with both local and international partners to clamp down on organized cybercrime networks threatening financial stability and consumer protection.