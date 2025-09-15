Ghana Records Strongest Economic Growth Since 2019 with 6.3% Q2 Expansion

Ghana’s economy expanded 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, accelerating from 5.7 percent in the same period last year and marking the strongest quarterly performance since 2019, according to provisional data released by the Ghana Statistical Service.

The growth surge was driven primarily by a robust services sector, which expanded 9.9 percent and contributed over 40 percent of total economic output. Information and Communication led sectoral performance with remarkable 21.3 percent growth, followed by strong gains in education and health services.

Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim announced the figures during a press briefing in Accra, highlighting the economy’s increasingly balanced recovery trajectory. The non-oil economy grew by an impressive 7.8 percent, significantly outpacing the overall GDP growth rate and demonstrating reduced dependence on petroleum revenues.

Agriculture posted solid gains with 5.2 percent growth, supported by strong performance in crops and livestock production. The sector’s resilience continues to provide stability for Ghana’s economic base, contributing to food security and rural employment generation.

However, the industrial sector experienced a sharp slowdown, expanding just 2.3 percent compared to previous quarters. A dramatic 22.5 percent contraction in oil and gas production significantly dragged down industrial performance, despite positive growth in manufacturing, electricity, and construction subsectors.

The 6.3 percent growth represents the highest quarterly expansion since 2019, indicating sustained economic momentum under the current administration’s policies. The seasonally adjusted second quarter growth rate marks a significant improvement from previous periods.

The Ghana Statistical Service emphasized that the latest figures reflect a more diversified economic structure, with multiple sectors contributing to growth rather than relying heavily on commodity exports. The strong performance of information and communication technologies aligns with global digital transformation trends.

Education and health sectors’ robust growth reflects ongoing government investment in human capital development and healthcare infrastructure. These sectors’ expansion supports long-term economic development objectives while addressing critical social needs.

The contrasting performance between oil and non-oil sectors underscores Ghana’s economic transition toward more sustainable growth drivers. While petroleum revenues remain important, the economy’s reduced dependence on oil reflects successful diversification efforts.

Manufacturing growth within the struggling industrial sector suggests potential for value-added production, despite overall industrial challenges. Electricity and construction gains indicate infrastructure development momentum supporting broader economic activities.

Statistical authorities recommended that households build skills in fast-growing areas like ICT and education to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The guidance reflects recognition of structural economic shifts toward knowledge-based services.

The GSS urged businesses and government to channel investments into high-growth sectors including information technology, education, and healthcare. Strategic investment in these areas could sustain the positive economic trajectory while creating quality employment opportunities.

International economic observers view Ghana’s growth performance favorably, particularly given global economic uncertainties and regional challenges. The country’s ability to maintain momentum while diversifying away from commodity dependence demonstrates economic resilience.

The petroleum sector’s decline reflects both global market conditions and domestic production challenges. However, the non-oil economy’s strength suggests Ghana has developed alternative growth engines capable of sustaining expansion without heavy reliance on oil revenues.

Looking ahead, maintaining growth momentum will depend on continued investment in productive sectors and addressing structural challenges in the industrial base. The services sector’s dominance positions Ghana well for participation in the global digital economy.

The statistical office’s provisional figures will be subject to revision as more comprehensive data becomes available. However, the preliminary results suggest Ghana’s economic recovery has gained significant traction across multiple sectors.