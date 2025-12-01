Ghana Records Over 15,200 New HIV Cases in 2024

Ghana recorded over 15,200 new HIV/AIDS (Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) cases in 2024, bringing the total national count of people living with the disease to over 334,700, the government said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement issued by Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu to mark World AIDS Day, Ghana also reported over 12,600 HIV/AIDS related deaths in 2024, as previous prevention efforts lacked consistency and stigma against persons living with the disease remains unacceptably high.

The figures were contained in data from the National and Sub National HIV and AIDS Estimates and Projections, revealing that 67.4 percent of new infections were females while 32.6 percent were males. The data shows that presently a total of 334,721 persons, comprising 229,261 females and 105,460 males, are living with the virus.

The statistics also revealed that 18,229 people living with HIV, representing 5.4 percent of the total, are children. The projection showed that the country recorded 42 new HIV infections among children and adults each day, emphasizing the feminization of the HIV epidemic and the need for Ghana to prioritize women and children in its prevention and response.

The government has taken decisive actions since February this year to safeguard the continuity of essential services and chart a sustainable path forward following reductions in external assistance from international partners.

In February, the President issued a directive to the Minister for Finance to secure funding for core HIV services following the reductions in external assistance. This presidential directive came as donor support declined, threatening the sustainability of critical HIV programmes across the country.

Cabinet has also approved a revised National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy to strengthen prevention, reduce stigma, and protect workers. The policy aims to create safe, supportive work environments that encourage testing, treatment adherence, and protection of employees’ rights regardless of their HIV status.

Government has also launched the National HIV Response Sustainability Roadmap, which sets out concrete actions to mobilize domestic resources, broaden access to prevention and treatment, and build long term resilience. The roadmap represents a strategic shift toward greater reliance on domestic financing as Ghana prepares for reduced international donor funding.

Current national projections show that presently in Ghana, only 68 percent of people living with HIV know their status, while 69 percent of those diagnosed are on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 90 percent of those on ART have achieved viral suppression. These figures fall significantly short of the UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) 95 95 95 targets.

The 95 95 95 targets set by UNAIDS aim to ensure that 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed are on antiretroviral therapy, and 95 percent of those on ART have viral suppression by 2025. With only 47 percent of people living with HIV currently on antiretroviral therapy, it is evident that the country needs to double its efforts in attaining these targets.

The projections also showed that 229 deaths were averted each week and a total of 12,358 deaths prevented throughout 2024 due to the lifesaving impact of antiretroviral treatments. This demonstrates the critical importance of expanding treatment access and ensuring adherence to therapy.

Regional data reveals the burden remains highest in urban areas. Greater Accra leads with 3,436 new infections, followed by Ashanti with 2,997, Eastern Region with 2,019, Central Region with 1,140, and Western Region with 1,120. Other regions like Bono recorded 875 cases, Volta 809, and Bono East 649. The North East Region recorded the fewest cases at 97.

Dr Kharmacelle Prosper Akanbong, the Acting Director General of Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), said ending the HIV epidemic in Ghana would require collective action, sustained investment and unwavering solidarity. He noted that the HIV epidemic continues to affect lives across the country with some regions and vulnerable populations bearing a disproportionate burden.

Dr Emmanuel Teviu, the Acting Programme Manager of the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), said while Ghana had made progress in achieving viral suppression among those on treatment, the greatest challenges remained in the first two 95s, ensuring that people living with HIV were diagnosed and promptly initiated on treatment.

He emphasized the need for the country to embrace HIV self testing to close those gaps. Self testing provides a discreet, convenient, and empowering option for individuals, particularly those who are difficult to reach through traditional facility based services, he explained.

Dr Teviu said HIV self testing had the potential to expand testing coverage, particularly among men, young people, key populations, and other groups who may not otherwise engage with the healthcare system. He described the 2024 figures as not just statistics, but lives that could have been saved through earlier testing, timely treatment, and stronger adherence support.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, who launched the HIV Estimates 2024 in Accra in July, called for urgent steps to strengthen community systems, address persistent stigma and discrimination against persons living with HIV and AIDS, and expand the coverage of lifesaving services.

The global theme for the 2025 World AIDS Day commemoration is Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response, emphasizing the need for building resilient health systems capable of withstanding shocks and sustaining essential services. Ghana’s national sub theme is Africa Unites Against AIDS, focusing on solidarity and shared responsibility across the region.

The statement urged Ghanaians to know their HIV status, use HIV self test kits, seek prompt treatment, and stand firmly against stigma and discrimination. The government called on corporate Ghana to play a stronger, more deliberate role in the national response, noting that HIV affects productivity, workforce wellbeing, and national economic prospects.

The Minister emphasized that achieving an AIDS free Ghana will require unity of purpose, with stronger private sector involvement and collective commitment from all stakeholders. The government is determined to ensure sustained domestic financing for HIV prevention and response, integrate HIV priorities into broader health and development strategies, and adopt innovative data driven approaches to enhance service delivery.

As Ghana prepares to host the 2025 International Conference on AIDS and STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) in Africa, the national response represents both a test of resolve and an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in regional HIV control efforts.