Ghana Records Major Gains in Corporate Ownership Transparency Reforms

Ghana has emerged as one of Africa’s leading performers in beneficial ownership transparency, with reforms substantially improving oversight in the extractive industry and strengthening the country’s investment climate, according to recent evaluations of a global transparency initiative.

An independent assessment of the Opening Extractives programme, jointly implemented by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and Open Ownership, highlights significant progress across participating countries. Ghana recorded one of the most substantial improvements since joining the initiative in 2021.

The country has moved from a partly paper-based system to a largely digitised beneficial ownership register. Officials said the expansion of corporate ownership disclosures is improving transparency in sectors historically characterised by opaque ownership structures, particularly mining and oil and gas.

For investors, the improved visibility into who controls companies reduces hidden political and financial risks while strengthening the due diligence environment. Regulatory agencies are now screening licence applications more efficiently, identifying conflicts of interest earlier and reducing opportunities for discretionary dealings.

Officials involved in the reforms said clearer ownership records are beginning to streamline the investment climate by cutting uncertainty for firms looking to expand or enter the Ghanaian market. Better quality data and aligned systems across government agencies are helping make regulatory processes more predictable.

The Opening Extractives programme has supported Ghana’s Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) to redesign reporting forms, align disclosures with international standards and improve internal capacity. More than 60 national and district officers have received training in ownership data verification, registry management and analysis of corporate structures.

These reforms are beginning to influence how government agencies manage licensing, permitting and contracting decisions, particularly in the extractive sector where risks of conflict of interest and involvement of politically exposed persons remain high.

The expansion of the register has enabled journalists, researchers and civil society groups to analyse ownership information more effectively. Their work is contributing to early identification of red flags in corporate structures and helping strengthen public oversight. In one case, investigations using beneficial ownership data led to the revocation of a mining licence after researchers uncovered fraud convictions among company directors.

Ghana is working with the programme to develop a fully digital business registration system that incorporates ownership data. Early collaboration has ensured the platform reflects legal requirements and supports long term transparency objectives. The system is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

The reforms arrive as Ghana seeks to attract both domestic and foreign investors in a competitive regional environment. A more transparent corporate landscape reduces compliance risks and strengthens the country’s credibility with global firms and financiers.

Ghana’s legal framework requires companies in the extractive sector to meet stricter disclosure thresholds than other industries. Domestically owned extractive companies must disclose beneficial owners holding any stake, while foreign owned companies face a five percent threshold. Companies in lower risk sectors operate under a 20 percent threshold.

Government officials have emphasised that beneficial ownership transparency helps investors know exactly who they are dealing with. The reforms align with the International Labour Organisation’s 2022 global recognition of beneficial ownership disclosure as critical to combating corruption and illicit financial flows.

As other markets struggle with opaque ownership, Ghana’s accelerated shift toward openness is emerging as a strategic asset that could reinforce efforts to draw capital into mining, manufacturing, services and green economy ventures. The rapid improvement in ownership disclosures, combined with enhanced data integrity and broader reforms, suggests a structural shift that may reshape how businesses operate and how investors view Ghana’s governance environment.