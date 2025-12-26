Ghana Records Major Education Gains Across Multiple Indicators

Ghana has achieved substantial progress in education access and participation, with enrollment figures reaching historic highs following the introduction of free senior high school education.

Senior high school enrollment jumped from 308,799 students in 2016 to 507,519 in 2024, reflecting the impact of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy implemented in 2017. The programme, which covers tuition, boarding, meals and textbooks, has transformed access to secondary education across the country.

The policy has particularly benefited female students. Research shows the Free SHS policy increased girls’ senior high school completion rates by 14 percentage points, helping to narrow longstanding gender gaps in education attainment.

Beyond secondary education, Ghana’s tertiary sector has expanded significantly. Tertiary enrollment reached 635,000 students in 2022, representing more than fivefold growth over 17 years. The country operates several large public universities alongside an expanding network of private institutions and technical colleges.

Adult literacy has also improved markedly. Ghana’s adult literacy rate climbed from 64.5 percent in 2017 to 76.5 percent in 2021, continuing a decades-long upward trend. Youth literacy rates now exceed 90 percent for both males and females.

Education experts credit these gains to sustained policy reforms and increased public spending. The government has invested in teacher recruitment, infrastructure development and student financial support programmes to boost access at all levels.

However, challenges remain. Research indicates the Free SHS policy has strained resources at the basic education level, with capital investment reduced to almost zero. Quality concerns have also emerged, with overcrowding in some schools and questions about learning outcomes despite higher enrollment numbers.

UNESCO assessment data from 2018 showed only 19 to 25 percent of pupils met proficiency standards across grades and subject areas, highlighting the need for continued focus on educational quality alongside access.

Ghana continues to attract international students and partnerships, positioning itself as a regional education hub. The country’s politically stable environment and English-language instruction have made it an appealing destination for students from across West Africa.