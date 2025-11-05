Ghana Records Eight Percent Inflation Rate in October

Ghana’s headline inflation eased to 8.0 percent in October 2025, down from 9.4 percent in September, marking a continued slowdown in consumer price growth as food and non food costs declined, according to data from Ghana Statistical Service.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that both food and non food inflation contributed to the downward trend. Food inflation fell to 9.5 percent from 11.0 percent in September, while non food inflation declined to 6.9 percent from 8.2 percent, reflecting a broad easing of price pressures across the economy.

Month on month inflation also turned negative, with consumer prices dipping by 0.4 percent in October compared with a 0.9 percent increase the previous month. This indicates mild price deflation for the period, driven largely by lower food and service costs.

Inflation for locally produced items dropped sharply to 8.0 percent from 10.1 percent, while prices of imported goods eased to 7.8 percent from 7.4 percent. The figures suggest improving price stability across both domestic and external supply chains.

Regional inflation varied significantly across Ghana’s sixteen regions. Bono East recorded the highest rate at 17.3 percent, more than double the national average, while North East posted the lowest at 1.1 percent. The wide disparity points to persistent differences in cost of living across regions, likely influenced by local production patterns, transport costs, and market dynamics.

The goods and services breakdown showed that inflation for goods dropped to 9.3 percent from 11.2 percent. Services inflation fell to 4.6 percent, signaling broad relief for consumers and businesses alike. The services sector encompasses areas including transportation, healthcare, education, and financial services.

The October figures suggest that Ghana’s inflation trajectory is stabilizing after months of volatility. The sustained moderation offers policymakers at the Bank of Ghana more room to maintain an accommodative monetary stance while supporting economic recovery.

Ghana has experienced significant inflation fluctuations over the past two years, with rates reaching well into double digits during periods of currency pressure and external shocks. The current single digit rate represents a return to the central bank’s medium term target range.

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee typically meets every two months to assess economic conditions and set the benchmark policy rate. The committee considers inflation trends, currency stability, and growth prospects when making decisions about interest rates that affect lending costs throughout the economy.

The sustained moderation in inflation could bolster consumer confidence and attract investment, particularly in sectors sensitive to price stability such as manufacturing, retail, and real estate. Lower inflation typically translates to stronger purchasing power for households and more predictable planning horizons for businesses.

However, global commodity fluctuations and domestic energy prices remain potential risks to price stability. Ghana imports significant quantities of petroleum products and other commodities whose prices are set on international markets, making the economy vulnerable to external shocks.

The improvement in both food and non food categories suggests that supply chain pressures have eased considerably since earlier in the year. Food inflation, which affects lower income households disproportionately, showed particularly strong improvement with a 1.5 percentage point decline.

The negative month on month reading of 0.4 percent represents an actual decrease in the price level compared to September, a relatively rare occurrence that reflects seasonal factors and improved supply conditions. Such deflation, when modest and temporary, can provide relief to consumers without triggering the economic concerns associated with sustained price declines.

The sharp improvement in locally produced goods inflation, falling 2.1 percentage points to match the headline rate, indicates that domestic producers have managed to contain costs despite earlier pressures from input prices and the cedi’s exchange rate movements.

Imported goods inflation showed a slight uptick to 7.8 percent from 7.4 percent, but remained below the overall inflation rate. This suggests the Ghana cedi has maintained relative stability against major trading currencies during the period, limiting pass through effects from external price changes.

Economic analysts will closely watch whether the October improvement represents a sustainable trend or a temporary reprieve. Upcoming data releases on employment, industrial production, and trade balances will provide additional context for assessing the overall health of Ghana’s economy.