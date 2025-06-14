Ghana records 5.3 percent GDP growth in Q1

Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.3 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to a revised 4.9 percent in the same period last year, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) announced on Wednesday.

Alhassan Iddrisu, government statistician at the GSS, released the data during a press briefing in the capital of Accra, noting that the growth was driven by the strong performance of the agriculture and services sectors.

All sectors recorded growth except the industry sector, which recorded a decline, according to Iddrisu.

With a 46.8 percent share of the GDP, the services sector expanded by 5.9 percent year on year, and the GDP of the agricultural sector, which accounts for 23.5 percent of the total, grew by 6.6 percent, the government statistician said.

The industrial sector, which accounts for 29.7 percent of GDP, grew by 3.4 percent compared to 6.7 percent last year, the official added.

The Ghanaian government has forecast that the country’s GDP will expand by 4.2 percent in 2025 as the reforms backed by a 3-billion-U.S. dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund begin to make modest impacts.