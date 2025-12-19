Ghana records 330,000 new jobs in third quarter

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Thursday said that the country recorded at least 330,000 new jobs in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, compared to Q1.

“According to our data, more people are working, and the labor force remains strong,” GSS Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu said during the release of the labor statistics.

He said that the average unemployment rate also reduced to 12.8 percent over the first three quarters of 2025, compared to the 13.7 percent average unemployment rate over the same period last year.

Out of the labor force of over 15 million, Iddrisu said there was high unemployment among the youth, with the female employment rate consistently higher than the male employment.

According to him, there were 7.2 million females in employment compared to 6 million for males, with the unemployment rate for youth between the ages of 15 and 24 years and those between the ages of 15 and 35 years standing at 32.5 percent and 21.9 percent respectively.

Iddrisu urged the authorities to prioritize youth employment pathways by strengthening apprenticeship, school-to-work transition programs, and targeted skills development programs for young people.