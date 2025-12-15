Ghana was recognized by United Nations (UN) as Sanitation and Waste Management Hub for West Africa in 2025 largely due to extensive infrastructure built by Zoomlion Ghana Limited according to Local Government Minister Ahmed Ibrahim. He revealed on Friday December 12 2025 at Jospong Group thanksgiving ceremony in Accra that the company’s 36 advanced treatment plants positioned Ghana as a continental leader.

The Minister detailed how the infrastructure impressed international observers citing an official benchmarking trip to South Korea where only two African countries impressed Korean officials Ghana and Morocco. He explained that South Korean officials asked how Ghana achieved integrated systems including recycling plants composting facilities and medical waste treatment centers. The answer according to the Minister was a strong public private partnership between government and Jospong Group.

Minister Ibrahim identified 36 completed composting recycling and waste treatment plants as the largest sanitation infrastructure in West Africa. This network developed over years of partnership has not only solved local waste challenges but has also made Ghana a regional model. The infrastructure reflects how strategic investment in domestic waste management led by Zoomlion has propelled Ghana onto the global stage of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The Minister traced the infrastructure journey from humble origins noting Jospong has grown from a small office at Jamestown into a continental giant. He revealed the group now operates in over 14 sectors with 78 subsidiaries and has expanded to more than 24 African countries. The infrastructure has become a point of national pride and curiosity abroad with leaders asking about Ghana’s secret.

Ghana has been designated as the West Africa Regional Hub for policy support on waste management and resource circularity through collaboration with United Nations Office for Sustainable Development (UNOSD) and partners. This designation places responsibility on Ghana to convene forums where knowledge can be shared best practices exchanged and regional cooperation strengthened according to official statements.

Executive Chairman of Jospong Group Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong attributed the corporation’s remarkable growth from a single printing press to a multinational industrial leader to divine providence and consistent national support. He reflected on the Group’s evolution detailing scale of flagship environmental arm Zoomlion which now operates 36 functional plants spanning solid waste liquid waste and medical waste treatment making Ghana a center of industrial excellence on the African continent.

The Group’s footprint began at Jospong Printing Press in Jamestown in 1995 and now extends across more than 25 African countries including Kenya Nigeria Uganda Ethiopia Tanzania Gambia and Gabon. Dr Siaw Agyepong acknowledged pivotal governmental support paying tribute to late President Jerry John Rawlings who visited Zoomlion facilities late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He expressed profound gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama for their immense support for the Group. Dr Siaw Agyepong noted the company’s success was not merely a result of strategy but framed the group’s story as a national testimony of what is possible with vision and enablement.

The thanksgiving ceremony brought together ministers of state including Sam George members of Parliament traditional authorities members of diplomatic corps clergy Muslim clerics civil society organizations business owners and Jospong Group workers. The government announced readiness to deepen partnership with Zoomlion and wider Jospong Group to build Ghana where cleanliness resilience innovation and job creation become everyday realities.

Minister Ibrahim described Zoomlion as strategic national development partner stressing that its work directly supports key government priorities including local service delivery environmental health youth employment and modernized waste management. The Minister noted no Ghanaian company matches this continental presence calling the achievement historic inspirational and testament to Ghanaian excellence.

The UN Office for Sustainable Development launched Waste Management and Circular Economy Policy Support System (WMPSS) with a platform allowing countries to self assess progress on waste management and circularity based on multiple country and expert consultations since November 2023. Ghana has joined the WMPSS as a regional hub country for Western Africa due to its regional leadership in waste management according to UN documentation.

Ghana has taken significant steps to address waste management through several ambitious projects. Public procurement accounts for estimated 40 to 50 percent of government expenditure and strong waste management systems require certified professionals to protect public resources. The infrastructure developed through public private partnerships demonstrates potential for similar collaborations across other sectors.

The recognition comes as Ghana works toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. Improvement in water sanitation and hygiene spectrum will help drive progress across many other development goals. Current challenges include municipal sewer systems and wastewater treatment facilities that are either broken down or severely inadequate compared to surrounding population.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has emerged as leader in providing sustainable waste management and environmental sanitation services across Ghana and beyond. The company specializes in delivering comprehensive waste management solutions encompassing entire process starting from collection through haulage transfer sorting recycling and disposal. The company serves over 5 million customers according to corporate information.

The integrated waste processing and recycling plants receive sort process and recycle solid waste producing organic compost for agronomic purposes in Ghana and West Africa. Modern medical waste treatment facilities provide World Health Organization standard treatment of medical waste produced by hospitals and health centers using autoclave technology. The company possesses appropriate technologies to effectively manage and decommission waste landfills.

Ghana generates about 12710 tonnes of solid waste daily with only 10 percent collected and disposed of properly according to development data. With rapid global population growth and urbanization annual waste generation is expected to increase by 73 percent from 2020 levels to 3.88 billion tonnes in 2050. Scale and speed of urbanization challenges capability of local authorities to create well planned environment and related waste management.

The partnership reflects shared vision for cleaner healthier and more resilient Ghana. As Zoomlion continues to expand its continental footprint and deepen technical capacity government remains committed to supporting initiatives that transform the nation’s sanitation landscape and create sustainable jobs for next generation. Strengthened collaboration between government and Jospong Group demonstrates potential for achieving national environmental objectives through targeted interventions.

District Assemblies are key institutions responsible for management of sanitation and waste at local and community level. Environmental Protection Agency gives technical support to District Assemblies by setting environmental standards and guidelines on waste management administration of Environmental Assessment Regulations undertaking environmental education and awareness programs and monitoring environmental quality.

Technology can accelerate waste management improvements through digital transformation reducing physically intensive manual work. Real time monitoring systems and advanced testing equipment create opportunities for improved operations and transparency. Private sector participation remains critical for delivering sustainable services in communities according to development partners.

The UN recognition validates years of investment in waste management infrastructure and policy frameworks. The designation positions Ghana to lead regional efforts in advancing circular economy principles and sustainable waste management practices. Success demonstrates importance of sustained commitment from multiple stakeholders including government private sector and development organizations.

The Jospong Group’s annual thanksgiving service has become a significant spiritual and corporate tradition bringing together diverse stakeholders to reflect on achievements and future directions. The 2025 service emphasized themes of gratitude divine guidance and national unity in pursuing development objectives. Participants included political leaders traditional authorities religious figures business executives and community members.

Looking ahead the strengthened partnership between government and private sector in waste management offers lessons for other infrastructure development initiatives. The model demonstrates how public private collaboration can achieve transformational outcomes in service delivery while creating employment opportunities and building technical capacity. The recognition positions Ghana as reference point for other African countries seeking to improve waste management systems.