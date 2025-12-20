Ghana Receives Nigerian Aircraft Released by Burkina Faso

Ghana received a Nigerian military aircraft and 11 personnel released by Burkina Faso authorities on Saturday, December 20, 2025, following diplomatic intervention that resolved a 12 day detention dispute.

Presidential Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahel States Larry Gbevlo-Lartey received the C-130 aircraft and crew at an Accra airbase on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama. According to a statement by Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Gbevlo-Lartey commended both Nigerian and Burkinabe governments for resolving the impasse amicably through diplomatic engagement. He described the resolution as reflecting strong fraternal ties within West Africa.

The Nigerian personnel will rest in Ghana while technical checks are conducted on the aircraft before it continues to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance. The aircraft will fly via Banjul and Casablanca after Mali denied permission for overflight through its airspace. Nigerian Air Force spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame confirmed the aircraft departed Bobo-Dioulasso airfield Friday evening and arrived safely in Accra following an updated flight plan.

Burkina Faso detained the Nigerian Air Force C-130 transport aircraft and its crew on December 8, 2025, after it landed in Bobo-Dioulasso, southwestern Burkina Faso. The Alliance of Sahel States described the landing as an unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law. Burkina Faso authorities insisted the aircraft violated their airspace and sovereignty.

Nigeria maintained the aircraft made an emergency precautionary landing after detecting a technical issue shortly after departing Lagos on December 8. The Nigerian Air Force explained that Bobo-Dioulasso Airfield was the nearest available airfield at the time. The diversion followed standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols according to military officials.

President Bola Tinubu dispatched Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar to Ouagadougou on December 17 to deliver an official apology and facilitate the release. Tuggar met with Burkina Faso military leader Ibrahim Traoré and both sides resolved the issue amicably. Burkinabe authorities released the aircraft and crew on December 19 following the diplomatic intervention.

The incident occurred amid fractured relations between the Alliance of Sahel States and Nigeria. Nigeria was involved in intervention efforts that helped reverse a short lived coup earlier this month in Benin, where the Nigerian Air Force conducted airstrikes targeting coup plotters. Burkina Faso shares a northwest border with Benin while Nigeria borders Benin on the east.

Online allegations circulated claiming the aircraft was forced to land over alleged clandestine intelligence activities backed by foreign powers. Credible sources at Nigerian Air Force Headquarters refuted these allegations as entirely false, misleading and unsupported by facts. The claims suggested the crew’s experience contradicted maintenance mission claims, which the Air Force categorically denied.

Nigeria and Ghana are leaders in the 15 member Economic Community of West African States. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger formed the Alliance of Sahel States after withdrawing from ECOWAS in January 2024. The alliance accuses ECOWAS of imposing inhumane coup-related sanctions and working against citizens’ interests in member countries.

The Nigerian Air Force appreciated support received during the detention period and assured the public of continued professional commitment to operational procedures and safety standards. All crew members remained safe throughout the ordeal and the aircraft remained fully serviceable according to military officials. The Air Force emphasized its dedication to protecting personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

Ghana’s role as mediator underscored its diplomatic influence in regional affairs. The successful resolution demonstrated that West African nations can settle disputes through dialogue despite political differences. Government officials described the incident as a clear reminder that countries in the subregion are brothers and partners capable of resolving differences amicably.

The aircraft was originally en route to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance when the technical issue forced the diversion. Nigerian Air Force officials assured that plans to resume the maintenance mission would proceed as scheduled following completion of technical checks in Ghana. The crew is expected to depart Accra once clearance is granted for the onward journey through revised flight routes.