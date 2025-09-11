Ghana Receives First West African Deportees Under US Agreement

Ghana has received its first group of West African nationals deported from the United States under a controversial arrangement with Washington, President John Dramani Mahama confirmed Wednesday during a media encounter in Accra.

The 14 deportees, mostly Nigerians with one Gambian national, have since been transported to their home countries via bus transport after opting not to remain in Ghana, the president disclosed during his first major press briefing since taking office.

Mahama explained that Ghana agreed to accept third-party West African nationals being removed from the US, citing existing visa-free travel arrangements within the region. The arrangement represents a significant shift in regional immigration dynamics as African nations grapple with increased deportation policies under the Trump administration.

The president detailed the logistics of the agreement during his September 10 address, explaining that all deportees were given the option to remain in Ghana or return to their countries of origin. None chose to stay, with most traveling overland to Nigeria while Ghana’s foreign ministry facilitated the Gambian national’s journey home through embassy channels.

Ghana joins Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan as African countries receiving deported migrants under similar arrangements with the United States, highlighting a broader pattern of regional cooperation on immigration issues amid tightening US policies.

The deportation agreement emerges against a backdrop of strained Ghana-US relations, with Mahama acknowledging what he described as a “tightening situation” in bilateral ties. The president outlined several points of tension, including escalating trade tariffs and visa restrictions affecting Ghanaian nationals.

Ghana has faced a 15% tariff increase on exports to the US, up from an initial 10% levy, while also confronting potential inclusion in a 36-country visa ban. Additionally, all five-year US visas for Ghanaians have been cancelled, replaced with restrictive three-month single-entry permits that significantly limit travel options.

Despite these challenges, Mahama emphasized that Ghana maintains positive relations with Washington and views the deportee arrangement as part of ongoing diplomatic cooperation. The president’s comments suggest a pragmatic approach to managing bilateral tensions while addressing regional migration pressures.

The West African deportee agreement reflects broader regional integration principles, with Mahama citing existing Economic Community of West African States protocols that allow visa-free movement between member countries. This framework enables Ghana to serve as a transit hub for nationals returning to their home countries.

The Presidential Media Encounter at Jubilee House marked Mahama’s first comprehensive public briefing since returning to office in January 2025, addressing various domestic and international policy issues beyond the deportation arrangement.

Immigration experts note that Ghana’s willingness to accept third-party deportees could establish a precedent for other West African nations facing similar requests from the United States. The arrangement may reflect broader diplomatic calculations as African countries navigate changing US immigration policies.

The deportation program operates within the context of President Trump’s hardline immigration approach, which has significantly expanded removal operations and sought partnerships with various countries to facilitate deportations. Ghana’s cooperation represents a notable example of African engagement with these policies.

Regional observers suggest that Ghana’s geographic position and diplomatic relationships make it an attractive partner for managing deportation logistics in West Africa. The country’s established transportation networks and diplomatic infrastructure facilitate onward movement of deportees to their final destinations.

The revelation comes as Ghana continues to balance domestic economic pressures with international diplomatic obligations. The government faces criticism from some quarters over its willingness to accept deportees while simultaneously dealing with challenges including illegal mining, economic management, and social development needs.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns about deportation programs generally, questioning due process protections and the conditions under which individuals are returned to Africa. However, Mahama’s disclosure suggests that Ghana’s involvement focuses primarily on facilitating transit rather than long-term resettlement.

The president’s transparency about the deportee arrangement demonstrates a commitment to public accountability on sensitive diplomatic issues. The disclosure provides clarity on Ghana’s role in regional migration management while acknowledging the complexities of US-Ghana relations.

Future implementation of the deportee agreement will likely depend on broader US immigration policy developments and regional capacity to manage increased deportation flows. Ghana’s experience may influence similar arrangements between the United States and other West African nations.