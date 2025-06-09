Ghana Reaffirms Ocean Protection Commitments at UN Conference

Ghana has reiterated its commitment to protecting marine ecosystems and promoting sustainable ocean resource use at the third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France (9–13 June 2025).

The conference, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica under the theme “Accelerating Action and Mobilising All Actors to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean,” advances progress on Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14).

A high-level delegation led by Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Fisheries Minister Emelia Arthur represents Ghana. They are joined by Parliamentary Select Committee Chairman Godfred Seidu Jasaw, Vice Chairman Kwame Dzudzoli Gakpey, and Ranking Member Isaac Yaw Opoku. Ghana’s presence underscores its strategic focus on ocean health and its role in shaping Africa’s stance on global ocean governance.

At the opening ceremony, global leaders issued urgent calls for ocean conservation. French President Emmanuel Macron stated, “Protecting our ocean today is not just an ecological imperative but a moral one. Only through urgent and united action can we ensure a healthy, thriving planet for generations to come.” He emphasised science-driven policy and the “30×30” target to protect 30% of global ocean areas by 2030. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles echoed: “Without the ocean there would be no life on earth… Vision without action is just hallucination.”

As a coastal nation with 500+ kilometres of shoreline, Ghana prioritises sustainable fisheries, marine pollution reduction, and blue economy innovation. The delegation will engage in technical sessions and diplomatic meetings, focusing on climate-resilient fisheries, marine biodiversity conservation, legal frameworks, and new partnerships. They will highlight national SDG 14 initiatives and reaffirm Ghana’s readiness for global collaboration.

The conference marks a critical moment amid accelerating climate impacts on marine ecosystems. Ghana aims to advocate for Africa’s ocean governance interests while seeking international support for its marine protection programmes.

Ghana’s participation aligns with its intensified efforts to balance economic reliance on marine resources with ecological preservation amid rising global pressure to combat ocean degradation.