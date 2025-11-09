Ghana Ready to Power Africa’s Clean Energy Future

Lands Minister and Acting Environment Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has called on world leaders to rally behind Ghana and Africa in achieving clean and sustainable energy for global progress, declaring the continent ready to become a powerhouse of green energy.

Speaking on behalf of President Mahama at a high level summit during COP30 in Belém, Brazil, on Thursday, November 8, the Minister emphasized Africa’s immense potential to influence the world’s energy future, citing its rich solar, wind and hydropower resources. His remarks positioned Africa not as a supplicant seeking aid but as a crucial partner in addressing the global climate crisis.

“The African position is clear. We are not asking for charity. We are asking for partnership in the truest sense,” he stated. The declaration marked a shift in tone from previous climate negotiations where African nations primarily emphasized their vulnerability to climate impacts.

Leading Ghana’s delegation at the summit, Armah-Kofi Buah called on world leaders to collaborate with Africa to drive transformation in the global energy and climate sectors. “We stand ready to be a powerhouse of green energy for the world. But we cannot do it alone. Therefore, on behalf of a continent poised at a pivotal moment in history, I call upon this assembly and our developed partners all over the world: we urge you to match our ambition with your action,” he said.

The Minister underscored the urgent need for global leaders to translate promises of climate financing into tangible results to preserve the environment and mitigate climate change impacts. “The climate finance promised for so long must now flow, not just in words, but in predictable investments, concessional investments, and private sector leveraged investments that reach the communities who need them most,” he stated.

He added that climate finance should prioritize adaptation and reflect Africa’s unique circumstances. This emphasis on adaptation funding represents a strategic priority for African nations that face immediate climate impacts including droughts, floods, and extreme weather events despite contributing minimally to global emissions.

COP30, organized under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is being hosted in Belém, northern Brazil, running from November 6 to 21. The two week summit brings together world leaders, negotiators, and climate advocates to deliberate on strategies for climate resilience.

The conference marks another crucial milestone in advancing the goals of the Paris Agreement, with official sessions set to begin on Monday, November 10, 2025. COP30 represents the world’s largest climate conference, bringing together global leaders to accelerate emission reductions, scale up climate finance, and support nations most affected by climate impacts.

As head of Ghana’s delegation, Armah-Kofi Buah delivered Ghana’s national statement at the Summit of Heads of State on Thursday, November 6, 2025, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama. The Minister’s address outlined Ghana’s climate priorities, commitments, and expectations for enhanced global cooperation on environmental sustainability.

Ghana’s participation at COP30 reaffirms the government’s dedication to international climate action and environmental protection. The country has consistently engaged in global climate negotiations, advocating for increased climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building support for developing nations.

Armah-Kofi Buah brings extensive experience in the energy sector to his climate advocacy role. As Minister for Energy and Petroleum from 2014 to 2016, he transformed Ghana’s energy landscape through landmark developments including the Sankofa and TEN oil field projects that continue powering the nation today. His technical expertise in energy infrastructure provides credibility to Ghana’s positioning as a potential green energy hub.

The Minister’s call for partnership rather than charity reflects a broader shift in African climate diplomacy. African leaders increasingly emphasize the continent’s renewable energy potential and position Africa as essential to achieving global net zero emissions targets rather than merely victims requiring assistance.

Africa possesses abundant renewable energy resources that remain largely untapped. The continent receives more sunlight than any other region globally, creating enormous solar energy potential. Significant wind resources exist along coastal areas and in elevated regions. Major river systems offer substantial hydropower capacity beyond current utilization levels.

However, exploiting these resources requires massive infrastructure investments, technology transfer, and capacity building support. African nations argue that developed countries, which industrialized using fossil fuels and created the climate crisis, have obligations to finance renewable energy transitions in developing regions.

The debate over climate finance has dominated recent COP negotiations. Developed nations committed in 2009 to mobilize $100 billion annually by 2020 to support climate action in developing countries. This target was only achieved in 2022, two years late, eroding trust between developed and developing nations.

African countries now seek significantly increased climate finance flows with clearer commitments on amounts, timelines, and delivery mechanisms. They emphasize that adaptation funding, crucial for communities already experiencing climate impacts, receives far less attention than mitigation projects despite adaptation being more urgent for vulnerable populations.

The Minister’s emphasis on predictable, concessional, and private sector leveraged investments addresses key concerns about climate finance quality. Many developing nations receive climate support as loans rather than grants, adding to debt burdens. Private sector investment has proven difficult to mobilize for projects in African countries perceived as high risk markets.

Ghana has made commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while pursuing sustainable development. The country submitted an updated Nationally Determined Contribution outlining emission reduction targets and adaptation priorities. Achieving these goals requires international support alongside domestic efforts.

The country has invested in renewable energy expansion, particularly solar and hydropower projects. Ghana aims to increase the renewable energy share in its electricity generation mix significantly over coming years. These efforts require continued international technical and financial support to achieve ambitious targets.

Climate change already impacts Ghana through changing rainfall patterns, rising temperatures, coastal erosion, and increased flooding frequency. These impacts threaten agriculture, water resources, and coastal communities. Adaptation measures including climate resilient agriculture, water resource management, and coastal protection require substantial investments.

The Minister’s speech positions Ghana and Africa broadly as crucial partners in global climate solutions rather than passive recipients of assistance. This framing aims to secure more favorable terms for climate finance and technology transfer while asserting African agency in shaping global climate policy.

COP30 comes at a critical juncture. Recent scientific assessments confirm the world is not on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre industrial levels as targeted by the Paris Agreement. More ambitious emission reductions and faster renewable energy transitions are essential to avoid catastrophic climate impacts.

African renewable energy development could significantly contribute to global emission reduction goals while advancing sustainable development across the continent. However, this requires the international partnership and investment the Minister called for in his address.

The coming days of negotiations at COP30 will reveal whether developed nations respond positively to calls for enhanced partnership and increased climate finance. African countries arrive at the conference united in demanding more equitable climate action support reflecting historical responsibilities and current capabilities.

For Ghana, success at COP30 would include commitments for increased climate finance flows with improved terms, enhanced technology transfer arrangements, and recognition of Africa’s potential role as a renewable energy hub. The Minister’s address set ambitious expectations that now require follow through in detailed negotiations.

As climate impacts intensify globally, the urgency of transitioning to clean energy systems increases. Africa’s abundant renewable resources position the continent as potentially crucial to achieving global climate goals. Whether this potential translates into reality depends significantly on the international partnership and investment Ghana and other African nations seek at COP30.