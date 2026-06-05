Ghana Ready to Keep More Mining Wealth, Says Donkor

Ghana now has the skills and local companies to keep a bigger share of its mineral wealth, former Energy Minister Kwabena Donkor has argued amid debate over the Tarkwa lease.

In an interview with The High Street Journal, Donkor said decades of mining had built deep local expertise and an indigenous business base, and that the country should rethink how much value it retains. He framed the question around Ghana’s stage of development rather than nationalism.

Donkor said Ghanaians now fill most engineering, geology, metallurgy and management roles at the large mines, with expatriate involvement minimal even though foreign firms own most operations. He said Ghana even exports skilled professionals to mining hubs in Australia and Canada.

He argued that local participation had moved beyond labour into operations, with Ghanaian subcontractors owning equipment and carrying out the extraction while foreign companies act mainly as owners and administrators. “The actual mining is being carried out by Ghanaian subcontractors,” he said.

Donkor pointed to the Damang mine as proof that local oversight need not hurt output, saying production had risen and jobs had been kept after the change in control. Ghana rejected Gold Fields’ Damang lease renewal in April 2025 and later handed operations to Ghanaian firm Engineers and Planners.

He concluded that Ghana had matured enough to pursue a model that keeps more mining wealth at home, with local engineers running mines and local contractors handling the work.

The remarks feed a wider debate. Gold Fields’ Tarkwa lease, tied to output of about 427,000 ounces last year, expires in 2027, and the government has promised to renew it while ruling out an automatic extension. The Ghana Chamber of Mines has warned that renewal uncertainty could unsettle investors.