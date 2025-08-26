Ghana readies crypto licensing bill as digital asset trade soars

Ghana is preparing to submit comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation to parliament in September, as the country grapples with regulating a digital asset sector that processed over $3 billion in transactions last year.

The proposed licensing bill will introduce registration requirements for crypto exchanges and wallet providers, including minimum capital thresholds and mandatory reporting of suspicious transactions. Officials say the framework aims to provide market clarity while protecting users in Ghana’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has been engaging with Ghanaian regulators as they draft the legislation. The company recently hosted community events in Accra and organized policy discussions with government authorities to share insights on balanced regulation.

“Ghana has a real opportunity to design rules that safeguard the market while supporting local startups and responsible growth across the digital economy,” said Larry Cooke, Binance’s Africa head of legal.

The regulatory challenge centers on creating rules that accommodate both established global exchanges with robust compliance systems and emerging Ghanaian platforms operating with limited resources. Industry stakeholders worry that overly strict capital requirements could exclude local fintech startups from the market.

Cooke emphasized the need for proportionate licensing that doesn’t inadvertently shut out domestic innovators. “Clear guidance allows both local entrepreneurs and global players to participate confidently in building the country’s digital asset ecosystem,” he explained.

Ghana’s approach draws lessons from other African markets where cryptocurrency regulation has evolved. In Kenya, Binance worked with policymakers during the drafting of Virtual Asset Service Provider legislation, providing guidance on user protection and proportional licensing requirements.

The Accra community event brought together digital asset enthusiasts, local entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders to discuss cryptocurrency fundamentals and safe investment practices. A separate policy mixer gave regulators and industry leaders a platform for candid discussions about licensing, compliance, and innovation impacts.

Industry participants have raised several concerns about the proposed framework, including taxation structures, license recognition for exchanges already regulated elsewhere, penalty proportionality, and incentives for local businesses. Some worry about potential overregulation in Ghana’s still-developing crypto market.

The legislation comes as African countries increasingly recognize the need for clear digital asset rules. Ghana’s $3 billion in annual crypto transactions reflects growing adoption across sectors from remittances to business payments.

Regulators face pressure to act quickly while ensuring market safety. “Ghana is a very mature African economy, and its regulators and policymakers understand the need to act swiftly but still safely,” Cooke noted.

The September parliamentary submission will mark a significant step in Ghana’s effort to formalize its digital asset sector. Success could position the country as a leading cryptocurrency hub in West Africa, while failure to strike the right balance might drive activity to less regulated markets.

Binance says it remains committed to supporting Ghana’s regulatory development through continued engagement with authorities and community education initiatives. The company views Ghana as a key market for responsible crypto adoption in Africa.