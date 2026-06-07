Ghana Readies Cholera Vaccines as Flood Season Bites

Ghana’s Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said Sunday the government has the capacity to procure cholera vaccines if outbreaks emerge during the current rainy season.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues, Akandoh drew a firm line between preparedness and panic, saying authorities deploy vaccines only when they confirm a specific public health threat, not as a general precaution. The position aligns with World Health Organization guidance, which frames oral cholera vaccines as a reactive measure to back up, rather than replace, efforts to improve water quality and environmental sanitation.

The government secured a batch of doses last year for distribution in targeted communities and is arranging an additional minimum supply ahead of the wet season, which runs from May through October and historically sees an uptick in cholera cases across Ghana.

Health authorities are on standby and monitoring conditions closely, Akandoh said.

His stronger message, though, was on prevention. Cholera spreads through contaminated water and food, and flooding accelerates that risk in dense urban settlements. Consistent sanitation practices would reduce the likelihood of an outbreak to a point where vaccines become unnecessary, he said.

“We must endeavour to keep our environment clean,” he stressed.

The minister urged residents to treat the current season as a moment for action. Government resources are in place, he said, but preventing cholera begins with community behavior, not injections.