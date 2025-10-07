Ghana Ratifies Global Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty

Ghana has formally joined the global movement to eliminate nuclear weapons, depositing its ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations and becoming the 74th country to ratify the landmark agreement. The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa is applauding the move as a reaffirmation of Ghana’s commitment to global peace and nuclear disarmament.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the ratification on September 27, marking the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. The timing carried symbolic weight, reinforcing Ghana’s position as what advocates describe as a moral leader in peace and security issues.

Ghana originally signed the TPNW on September 20, 2017, shortly after the United Nations adopted the treaty. The eight year gap between signature and ratification reflects the time needed for domestic legislative processes, with both Cabinet and Parliament unanimously approving the treaty before Ghana could deposit its instrument of ratification at UN headquarters.

FOSDA, an Accra based peace and security think tank, released a statement on October 6 congratulating the government and emphasizing the ratification’s significance for Africa and the world. Executive Director Theodora Anti described Ghana’s action as strengthening Africa’s legacy as the only continent to have declared itself a nuclear weapon free zone under the Treaty of Pelindaba.

The TPNW outlaws nuclear weapons and all activities associated with them, including production, possession, testing, threats or use. The treaty entered into force on January 22, 2021, after achieving the required 50 ratifications. Ghana’s ratification comes as the treaty continues gaining support among non-nuclear states, though the world’s nine nuclear armed nations have refused to sign.

Minister Ablakwa, addressing the United Nations, declared that nuclear disarmament is not an Ethiopian dream but achievable. FOSDA’s statement noted this echoes the visionary ideals of Ghana’s founding father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who championed a world free from nuclear terror during the Cold War’s height.

The ratification positions Ghana alongside other African nations committed to nuclear disarmament, including South Africa, Nigeria, Benin, Botswana and Gambia. However, many African countries that signed the treaty haven’t completed ratification, leaving room for advocacy groups to push for broader continental adoption.

For Ghana specifically, FOSDA argues the ratification amplifies the country’s voice in international diplomacy. It aligns with Ghana’s enduring advocacy for peaceful use of nuclear energy and prevention of proliferation, positions Ghana has maintained across different governments and political administrations.

The treaty creates legal obligations for states parties. They must never develop, test, produce, manufacture, transfer, possess, stockpile, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons. States must also refuse to allow any stationing, installation or deployment of nuclear weapons on their territory.

Critics argue the treaty lacks practical impact since nuclear armed states aren’t participating. The United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom, France, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea show no signs of joining. These nations possess approximately 12,500 nuclear warheads combined, with Russia and the US holding roughly 90 percent.

Supporters counter that stigmatizing nuclear weapons through international law creates pressure even on non-signatories. Chemical and biological weapons faced similar skepticism before their prohibition treaties gained widespread acceptance and changed global norms around weapons of mass destruction.

FOSDA used its statement to issue calls to action across multiple constituencies. The organization urged African governments to emulate Ghana’s example and complete ratification without delay. Youth led movements should amplify disarmament advocacy and educate communities on nuclear dangers. Civil society organizations must collaborate across borders to hold nuclear armed states accountable.

The statement also called on international partners to support Africa’s peace architecture and invest in disarmament education. Policymakers should embed disarmament into national development and security strategies, integrating peace advocacy with economic and social planning.

Minister Ablakwa’s leadership on this issue represents a continuation of Ghana’s historically strong positions on disarmament and non-proliferation. Ablakwa was sworn into office in February 2025 after serving as a legislator and previously holding deputy ministerial positions in education.

The timing of Ghana’s ratification comes amid what FOSDA describes as waning global confidence in disarmament frameworks. Nuclear modernization programs are underway in several nuclear armed states, with billions invested in next generation weapons systems. Arms control agreements that once limited arsenals have collapsed, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Geopolitical tensions between nuclear powers have escalated rather than diminished. The war in Ukraine involved nuclear threats from Russia. Competition between the US and China intensifies across multiple domains. India and Pakistan maintain their nuclear standoff. North Korea continues weapons development despite international sanctions.

Against this backdrop, advocates argue Ghana’s ratification sends a message that some nations remain committed to disarmament even when progress seems stalled. The act demonstrates that middle power diplomacy and moral authority can influence global debates, even without military or economic leverage.

The Treaty of Pelindaba, which FOSDA references, established Africa as a nuclear weapon free zone in 1996. It prohibits research, development, manufacturing or acquisition of nuclear weapons within Africa. All African Union member states have signed, and 43 have ratified, making Africa’s nuclear weapon free status nearly universal on the continent.

Ghana’s TPNW ratification complements its Pelindaba commitments, reinforcing through multiple legal frameworks the country’s rejection of nuclear weapons. This layered approach to arms control reflects sophisticated engagement with international law and treaty systems.

Whether Ghana’s action influences other nations remains uncertain. Small and medium sized countries ratifying disarmament treaties historically hasn’t changed nuclear powers’ calculations about their arsenals. Yet advocates maintain that building international norms takes decades and requires patient accumulation of state commitments.

FOSDA concluded its statement with a rallying cry: Ghana has spoken, Africa is watching, and the world must act now. That formulation positions Ghana’s ratification as the beginning of broader movement rather than an isolated diplomatic gesture.

The organization’s emphasis on youth engagement reflects recognition that disarmament advocacy needs generational renewal. Younger activists who didn’t experience Cold War nuclear fears may need education about weapons’ catastrophic humanitarian consequences before they’ll prioritize disarmament in their political engagement.

As Ghana joins the growing number of TPNW states parties, the ratification adds one more voice to the international chorus calling for nuclear weapons’ elimination. Whether that chorus eventually persuades nuclear armed states to disarm remains the ultimate test of the treaty’s effectiveness.