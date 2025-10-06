Ghana Ranks Second Globally for Expensive Broadband Despite Digital Ambitions

Ghana’s quest to become West Africa’s digital hub faces a significant obstacle: the country now holds the unwelcome distinction of having the world’s second-most expensive fixed broadband internet.

According to the We Are Social ‘Digital 2025 Report,’ Ghanaians pay an average of $2.58 per megabit per second (Mbps) for fixed internet, trailing only the United Arab Emirates at $4.31. The pricing creates a stark contrast with Ghana’s digital economy aspirations and raises questions about accessibility for millions of citizens.

The cost comparison reveals a troubling pattern. While the United States pays $0.08 per Mbps and the global average sits at $0.42 per Mbps, Ghanaians face charges roughly six times higher than the worldwide norm. Neighboring African countries fare considerably better, with South Africa at $0.50 per Mbps, making their broadband five times cheaper than Ghana’s.

Eastern European nations like Romania, Russia, and Poland enjoy some of the world’s cheapest broadband services, costing between $0.01 and $0.03 per Mbps, largely due to robust competition and strong government investment in digital infrastructure.

Industry analysts point to several factors driving Ghana’s elevated costs. The broadband market remains concentrated among a handful of providers, primarily MTN, Vodafone Ghana, Surfline, and Busy Internet. This limited competition allows wholesale fiber backbone operators to maintain high rates, which smaller Internet Service Providers (ISPs) inevitably pass to consumers.

Infrastructure gaps compound the problem. While Ghana’s coastal areas benefit from submarine cable connections through MainOne, ACE, and GLO-1, inland regions still rely heavily on microwave transmission technology. This older infrastructure proves both unreliable and expensive to maintain.

Power supply challenges add another layer of costs. ISPs must invest in backup generators and diesel fuel to ensure continuous service during frequent electricity interruptions, expenses that ultimately appear in consumer bills.

The taxation structure also contributes to high prices. Import duties, communication service levies, and spectrum charges accumulate before internet services reach end users. Critics argue that treating internet connectivity as a luxury rather than essential infrastructure perpetuates affordability problems.

Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, including the National Broadband Infrastructure Plan, promises widespread connectivity and competitive pricing. However, implementation appears to lag behind policy ambitions. Urban centers like Accra and Kumasi enjoy reasonable coverage, but rural areas struggle with limited access and prohibitive costs.

The pricing barrier carries real-world consequences. Students miss online classes when data bundles expire mid-lecture. Small business owners endure frozen video conferences. Technology startups struggle to upload applications, literally watching progress bars that barely move.

For a nation where mobile money transactions flourish even in remote villages, the broadband situation presents a paradox. Ghana’s fintech ecosystem attracts regional attention, yet home internet remains financially out of reach for many households.

Potential solutions exist, though implementation requires political will. Opening fiber networks to new competitors could break existing monopolies. Reconsidering the tax treatment of internet services, recognizing connectivity as essential infrastructure rather than discretionary spending, might reduce costs.

Public-private partnerships could extend affordable broadband beyond major cities. The National Communications Authority (NCA) faces pressure not merely to issue licenses but to enforce pricing transparency and fair competition.

Emerging satellite internet options, including Starlink, might introduce new competitive pressure. However, these services must overcome their own cost challenges to provide meaningful relief for average Ghanaians.

The disconnect between Ghana’s digital aspirations and broadband affordability raises fundamental questions about inclusive development. Government e-services and digital innovation initiatives assume widespread internet access, yet pricing effectively excludes significant portions of the population.

As Ghana positions itself as a technology leader in West Africa, the broadband pricing reality undermines that vision. Until structural issues surrounding competition, infrastructure, taxation, and regulation receive serious attention, the promise of universal digital access remains largely theoretical.

The irony isn’t lost on observers: a country building a digital economy charges its citizens some of the world’s highest rates simply to get online.