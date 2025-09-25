Ghana Ranks Global Top 25 for Gen Z Advertising

Ghana has secured 25th position globally among countries running the most Generation Z-focused advertising campaigns, according to new research from adtech platform Eskimi that analyzed over 81,000 display advertising campaigns worldwide.

The ranking positions Ghana ahead of many developed nations in recognizing the unprecedented economic opportunity presented by Gen Z consumers, who are projected to drive $2.7 trillion USD in growth over the next few years and will become the wealthiest generation in history by traditional age benchmarks.

When Gen Zers reach 25, their mean and median spending per capita in the U.S. will outpace prior generations and by 2030, Gen Z will contribute more wealthy people to every region in the world, according to NielsenIQ data. The generation already represents over 17 percent of global consumer spending, with less than half coming from Western markets for the first time in modern consumer history.

Chukwudi Uketui, regional manager for West and Central Africa at Eskimi, emphasizes the strategic importance of emerging markets in reaching Gen Z consumers. The demographic shift represents a fundamental realignment in global purchasing power that brands can no longer ignore.

“Gen Z is the first generation to grow up entirely online, fluent in social media, e-commerce, and digital platforms from an early age,” Uketui explains. “They move seamlessly between apps, content, and shopping channels, and expect brands to match their speed and creativity.”

The research reveals significant differences between Ghana’s advertising approach and global trends. While Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands dominate almost all Gen Z-targeted campaigns in Ghana, the worldwide picture shows greater diversification. Globally, FMCG accounts for 51 percent of Gen Z campaigns, followed by education at 11 percent and technology at 6 percent.

Greece leads the global ranking, followed by South Africa and Serbia in the top three positions for Gen Z advertising focus. The prominence of African nations in the study underscores the continent’s recognition of shifting demographic economics.

Industry analysts note the counterintuitive nature of Ghana’s campaign composition, where traditional consumer goods sectors show greater Gen Z awareness than technology or entertainment companies typically associated with younger demographics.

“It’s surprising to see that in Ghana, traditional sectors are more active, while technology or entertainment fields – often considered more agile – aren’t as focused on Gen Z,” Uketui observes. “Many industries still underestimate their influence, risking falling behind as this generation forms loyalties.”

The advertising challenge extends beyond recognition of Gen Z’s importance. Eskimi’s data indicates campaigns targeting this demographic often achieve lower click-through rates compared to Millennials or other age groups, highlighting the generation’s selective engagement patterns and higher expectations for authentic, creative content.

Marketing experts recommend brands prioritize innovative ad formats, diversify channel strategies, and emphasize authenticity in messaging to capture Gen Z attention. The generation gravitates toward campaigns featuring strong storytelling, striking visuals, and content reflecting their values and cultural perspectives.

The research methodology examined display advertising campaigns active between August 2022 and August 2025 across 184 countries through Eskimi’s demand-side platform. Campaigns were categorized by country and industry to identify targeting patterns and regional differences in Gen Z marketing approaches.

For Ghanaian businesses, the ranking suggests early recognition of demographic trends that will reshape consumer markets throughout the decade. As Gen Z advances in career progression and wealth accumulation, early brand relationships established through thoughtful advertising could translate into significant competitive advantages.

The study arrives as global brands increasingly shift marketing resources toward younger demographics, recognizing that traditional approaches focused primarily on Western consumers miss the geographic diversity of Gen Z purchasing power. Companies that adapt quickly to this reality position themselves for sustained growth as spending patterns continue evolving.

Ghana’s position in the top 25 reflects sophisticated understanding of demographic marketing among local and international brands operating in the market, suggesting the country’s advertising ecosystem recognizes emerging opportunities other markets may overlook.