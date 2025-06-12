Ghana Ranks Among Africa’s Top 10 Manufacturing Nations

Ghana has secured the 8th position in Africa’s top manufacturing economies, according to a recent report by The African Exponent.

The country’s steady industrial growth stems from strategic value addition in agriculture, particularly cocoa processing, and the successful implementation of the government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The report highlights Ghana’s industrial progress through homegrown manufacturers like Kasapreko and Fan Milk, which have expanded into international markets. While South Africa leads the ranking with its diversified automotive and chemical sectors, followed by Egypt and Nigeria, Ghana’s rise reflects its commitment to grassroots industrialization and SME development.

Egypt’s manufacturing strength lies in exports to Europe and the Middle East, supported by pharmaceutical and chemical industry reforms. Nigeria benefits from industrial giants like Dangote Group and BUA Group, leveraging its vast domestic market.

With continued focus on local production and industrialization policies, Ghana is positioned to climb higher in future rankings. The report underscores the nation’s potential to strengthen its manufacturing base and compete among Africa’s top industrial economies.