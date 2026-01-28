Ghana Ranks 69th In Global Passport Index Despite Mobility Challenges

The Henley Global Mobility Report 2026 has revealed that although the Ghanaian passport has achieved notable improvements in access, it still remains in the lower half of global rankings, far behind European, Asian and some countries in the Middle East.

Eurostat data reveals that between 2015 and 2024, Schengen visa rejection rates for African applicants climbed from 18.6 percent to 26.6 percent, while application volumes rose only marginally. The report maintained that issues of shorter visa validities, heavier documentation burdens, heightened scrutiny and materially higher rejection risks still persist. According to the report, these mar the experience of Ghanaian travellers and impede mobility.

It noted that while outbound ambitions from the continent are soaring, driven by trade, education and global business, inbound openness from major economies continues to tighten. Recent European Union (EU) visa reforms featuring higher fees, longer processing and deeper surveillance disproportionately target African nationals, the report stated.

Marking two decades since its inception, the Henley Passport Index 2026 reveals a growing divide between the world’s most and least mobile populations. The index painted a picture of a world with divergent realities: one with unprecedented mobility for a privileged few and another with insurmountable barriers for many.

Singapore retains its position as the world’s most powerful passport, offering access to 192 destinations visa free. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Afghanistan once again ranks last, with its passport holders able to travel to just 24 destinations without a prior visa. This creates a 168 destination gap, dramatically widening from the 118 destination difference that existed in 2006.

Seychelles has the strongest passport on the African continent and it’s ranked 24th worldwide in 2026. Holders of the Seychelles passport have access to 154 countries without a prior visa. Mauritius follows in 27th position, offering 147 visa free destinations. South Africa ranked 48th, offering 101 visa free destinations.

Ghana has been ranked 69th in the index, offering access to 68 destinations visa free. The Global Mobility Report 2026 acknowledged the expansions in visa free and visa on arrival access championed by the Foreign Ministry, saying this reflects enhanced diplomatic capital and an active role in multilateral forums.

The report attributed these gains to effective diplomatic engagements and the country’s growing credibility as a beacon of democracy and a stable economy. It commended government for the nation’s diplomatic strides and said this should continue, arguing that progress does not equate to parity.

However, it argued realism demands recognition of structural limitations. In a fragmented landscape like this, optionality is power. Global mobility can no longer rely on a single passport, the report stated, saying the question for active business leaders should not be can I travel but how resilient is my access.

It stated that second citizenships and alternative residencies are increasingly being viewed not as status symbols but tools for business continuity, gateways to critical services and buffers against geopolitical volatility. It admonished African countries, including Ghana, to continue the relentless diplomatic work of improving passport access while simultaneously acknowledging that for its globally minded citizens and business leaders, mobility planning must become a deliberate, proactive strategy.

The US has returned to the Top 10 after briefly dropping out for the first time in late 2025, but this recovery masks a longer term decline for both the US and the UK, which jointly held 1st place in 2014. The past year saw both countries record their steepest annual losses in visa free access, shedding seven and eight destinations, respectively.

The UAE stands out as the strongest performer on the Henley Passport Index over the past 20 years, adding 149 visa free destinations since 2006 and climbing 57 places to 5th on the rankings with access to 184 destinations visa free, driven by sustained diplomatic engagement and visa liberalization.

China has also risen 28 places in a decade, increasing its score to 141 visa free destinations while strategically increasing its inbound openness. The country now allows more nationalities visa free entry than the US. The Henley Passport Index compares the visa free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations, based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).