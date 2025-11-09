Ghana Raises Public Salaries and Minimum Wage Amid Positive Economic Outlook

The government has sanctioned a 9 percent salary increment for employees across the public sector under the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) for the 2026 financial year.

Alongside this, the National Tripartite Committee has endorsed a 9 percent increase in the national daily minimum wage—from GH₵19.97 to GH₵21.77—effective January 1 to December 31, 2026.

The new agreement was formalized on November 9, 2025, following productive negotiations between the government, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ministry of Finance, and Organised Labour. The move aims to reinforce equity and stability within the public service.

Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson praised Organised Labour for their spirit of cooperation and patriotism throughout the negotiation process. He noted that the pay adjustment reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Ghana’s economic recovery.

“Ghana has endured challenging times marked by high inflation and interest rates. Fortunately, both indicators have improved significantly, and the government remains focused on bringing inflation—currently at 8 percent—even lower to reduce pressure on citizens,”

Dr. Forson stated.

He reaffirmed government’s pledge to maintain fiscal stability and enhance working conditions for public servants, assuring that the Ministry of Finance and FWSC would oversee the full execution of the agreement.

Employment and Labour Relations Minister Dr. Rashid Pelpuo applauded the collaborative approach taken by all parties, describing the outcome as a testament to the government’s dedication to sustaining industrial peace and economic progress.

FWSC Chief Executive Dr. George Smith-Graham also extended gratitude to Organised Labour for their constructive engagement, emphasizing that their cooperation has played a vital role in advancing national stability and recovery.

Meanwhile, TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah acknowledged the sacrifices made by workers in accepting the 9 percent increment. He urged the government to refrain from introducing new taxes or tariff increases that could erode the benefits of the pay rise.

Ansah further appealed to authorities to uphold all commitments reached during the talks to ensure the welfare and trust of Ghanaian workers remain protected.