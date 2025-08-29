Ghana Raises Over GH₵3.5 Million for Helicopter Crash Victims’ Children

A national fundraising effort for children orphaned by Ghana’s devastating August helicopter crash has collected more than GH₵3.5 million in just nine days, the Presidency announced Friday.

The Children Support Fund, launched following the August 6 aircraft disaster, has received GHC 3,576,600 and US$20,000 from corporate donors and private citizens between August 19 and 28. The initiative aims to secure long-term care, education and welfare support for families devastated by the tragedy.

Presidential officials say the overwhelming response demonstrates Ghana’s solidarity during times of crisis. Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor coordinating the fund, praised contributors for showing “unity and compassion” in the aftermath of the disaster.

The government has pledged full transparency in managing the donations, with weekly public reports detailing all contributions. Sawyerr emphasized that every cedi will go directly toward supporting the affected children’s welfare and future prospects.

Citizens can still contribute through dedicated Stanbic Bank Ghana accounts accepting both local and foreign currency donations. The Presidency stressed that the fund represents a collective national effort to ensure no child suffers alone following this unprecedented loss.

Ghana’s aviation sector has faced renewed scrutiny since the crash, though investigators have not yet released findings on the cause of the incident. The disaster highlighted gaps in emergency response protocols and aircraft safety oversight across West Africa.

The fund’s rapid growth reflects Ghana’s tradition of community support during national emergencies. Similar initiatives have previously helped families affected by mining accidents and flooding disasters across the country.