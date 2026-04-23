Ghana Raises Alarm Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa as Experts Fault Pretoria’s Response

Ghana’s government has moved to protect its citizens in South Africa following a fresh outbreak of xenophobic violence, as analysts and academics warn that Pretoria’s reactive approach to anti-migrant hostility is allowing a dangerous pattern to persist.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa held a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, to demand clarity and protection for Ghanaians, after viral footage showing targeted attacks on Ghanaian nationals began circulating widely on social media.

The recent violence was linked to anti-immigrant protests led by groups including the March and March Movement that turned violent in Durban. Viral videos showed locals assaulting individuals they accused of being illegal immigrants. South African police warned against lawlessness, stating that only mandated law enforcement officials have legal authority to stop or detain undocumented individuals.

Ablakwa confirmed that no Ghanaian lives have been lost and that Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, has been coordinating the diplomatic response. Officials located the primary victim featured in the viral videos and confirmed he is receiving consular assistance. The South African government was also scheduled to brief African ambassadors to outline steps being taken to restore order.

The Chairman of the Ghanaian Community in Mthatha, South Africa, Dr Yirenyi Gyekye Darko, warned that many Ghanaians remain vulnerable despite the diplomatic intervention. “Ghanaians are not safe. Other nationals, especially Nigerians and Zimbabweans, are also not safe,” he said.

Academics tracking the issue say the roots of the problem run deeper than individual incidents. University of South Africa lecturer Nkululeko Sibiya, speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, described the South African government’s response as largely reactive rather than preventive, arguing that political pressures have allowed anti-foreigner narratives to go unchecked. He cited movements like Operation Dudula as examples of grassroots activism being converted into politically leveraged anti-migrant campaigns, and said enforcement of existing laws has not been strong enough to act as a deterrent. “The government is not showing a strong enough hand to demonstrate that the law protects everyone,” he said.

International Relations expert Prof. Lord Mawuko-Yevugah, speaking on TV3’s Ghana Tonight on April 22, called for firm government action and a clear separation between law enforcement responsibilities and citizen conduct. “If they do not have papers, the Immigration authorities should round them up and deport them or find a way to resolve it instead of ordinary citizens taking the law into their own hands and attacking people. That is not the way to go in a civilised country,” he said.

Security analyst Andrews Asiedu Tetteh went further, suggesting that the South African government may be indirectly enabling the violence by failing to arrest and prosecute perpetrators, describing such inaction as tantamount to endorsement.

Minister Ablakwa appealed to the spirit of Pan-Africanism, urging that the long-standing bonds between African nations not be derailed by what he described as the hostility of fringe elements.