Ghana Radiologists Reject Unsupervised AI Imaging Reports

The Ghana Association of Radiologists (GAR) has warned diagnostic centres against using artificial intelligence (AI) to issue radiology reports without a licensed doctor’s authorisation, citing patient safety and legal risk.

The association said image interpretation and reporting remain the responsibility of appropriately trained and duly licensed medical practitioners. Facilities relying on unsupervised AI-generated reports must stop immediately or risk legal and regulatory consequences.

GAR set out the position in a communiqué issued at its 14th Annual General and Scientific Meeting and reported by the Ghana News Agency (GNA). President of GAR, ACP Dr. Francis Ofei, and Secretary Dr. Cathy Gyamfua A. Larbi jointly signed the statement.

The body acknowledged that AI offers efficiency gains, but insisted its use must not undermine patient safety, confidentiality, professional accountability or regulatory compliance. It urged sector authorities to strengthen oversight and enforcement across radiology and diagnostic imaging.

Held under the theme “From Kidneys to Urethra: Imaging the Genitourinary Tract in the Era of Multidisciplinary Care,” the meeting reaffirmed radiology’s central role in modern care.

“Radiologists are specialist medical doctors trained to interpret medical images,” the statement said.

Participants backed structured collaboration among radiologists, nephrologists, urologists, oncologists, surgeons and other specialists in managing genitourinary diseases. They recommended formal multidisciplinary team meetings at tertiary hospitals and the development of Ghana-specific imaging and clinical protocols.

The association also raised alarm over illegal mining pollution, warning that mercury, cyanide and other toxic metals contaminating rivers such as the Pra, Birim, Ankobra and Offin threaten kidney and public health for millions. It called on government to curb illegal mining, protect water bodies and fund kidney disease research, while urging the public to pursue regular screening.