Ghana Questions State Role in Vetting Divine Messages

A recent directive from the Office of the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations has sparked a national conversation about the place of religion in public governance.

In August, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah called on religious leaders to submit prophecies of national importance for official review. His office claims to have received numerous submissions, though most were deemed insubstantial.

Ghana’s Constitution establishes a secular state, promising equal treatment for all faiths. Yet the same document opens in the name of the “Almighty God,” and public ceremonies routinely include prayer. This duality reflects a society where faith is deeply personal yet undeniably public.

What happens when the state begins sifting through prophecies? Ankrah’s office suggests only a tiny fraction of received prophecies warrant deeper investigation. Critics argue that vetting spiritual claims places government in an inherently theological role, one it is neither qualified nor constitutionally permitted to perform.

The controversy touches a deeper tension. Faith offers comfort and guidance to many, especially in uncertain times. But should divine insight influence matters of national security or public policy? Some suggest that spirituality belongs in the personal realm, not the presidential agenda.

Further complicating the issue, IMANI Africa’s Franklin Cudjoe reports that the Office of the Presidential Envoy itself may not be officially authorized. This raises questions about the legitimacy of the request and the mechanism behind it.

As Ghana navigates this delicate balance, the core principle remains clear: the state should protect religious freedom without privileging or policing spiritual belief. When government steps into the realm of prophecy, it risks blurring the line between secular governance and religious intervention.