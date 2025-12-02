Ghana Pushes Regional Internet Hub Strategy After Industry Conference

Ghana’s internet service providers are moving to implement infrastructure expansion plans following last week’s industry summit, with government and private sector leaders targeting improved network resilience and cross-border connectivity as priorities for 2026.

The roadmap emerging from the Ghana Internet Service Providers Association Conference focuses on extending the Ghana Internet Exchange beyond Accra, strengthening backup systems for financial institutions, and positioning the nation as West Africa’s digital gateway. Industry stakeholders say these initiatives could reshape how internet traffic flows across the subregion while cutting costs for businesses and consumers.

Michael Komla Kumah Nfordzo, president of the association, told participants that practical steps must follow the technical training and policy discussions held during the November gathering. The industry body is working with the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation on specific timelines for rolling out infrastructure improvements, though exact dates have not been announced.

The National Communications Authority’s shift to a revenue-based regulatory fee structure represents one concrete policy change already taking effect. Service providers now pay half a percent of net revenue rather than a flat annual charge, a modification regulators say creates fairer obligations across companies of different sizes.

Sam Nartey George, the communications minister, emphasized that expanding the internet exchange network into other regions would directly benefit users through faster connections and lower data costs. When traffic stays within Ghana’s borders rather than routing through international links, providers save money on transit fees and customers experience quicker response times.

Financial institutions emerged as a key focus during conference discussions. Banks and payment processors have faced connectivity disruptions during past submarine cable failures, prompting calls for more robust backup systems. The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, Bank of Ghana, and commercial banks are reportedly coordinating with internet providers on redundancy measures.

Cross-border opportunities figured prominently in panel sessions exploring how Ghana’s expanding fiber network could facilitate data exchange with neighboring countries. Speakers noted that Ghana’s geographic position and existing infrastructure give it natural advantages for serving as a regional hub, potentially creating new revenue streams for domestic providers.

Conference participants identified several technical priorities requiring immediate attention. These include encouraging more companies to connect directly to the exchange rather than routing through intermediaries, improving infrastructure sharing arrangements between providers, and increasing locally hosted content to reduce dependence on international connections.

The training component, which occupied the first day of the conference, addressed hands-on network engineering skills that participants said would help operators maximize performance from existing infrastructure. Association leaders described capacity building as essential for supporting the industry’s expansion plans.

Industry representatives acknowledged that implementation will require sustained collaboration between regulators, policymakers, and private companies. Previous infrastructure initiatives have sometimes stalled due to coordination challenges or funding constraints, making stakeholder alignment crucial for the current agenda.

Data from the communications authority shows internet penetration exceeded 70 percent in 2024, with usage growing by more than 30 percent annually. This rapid expansion is placing greater strain on networks while simultaneously creating commercial opportunities for providers who can deliver reliable, high-capacity connections.

The push for regional integration aligns with broader continental efforts to improve internet infrastructure resilience. Ghana has experienced several high-profile outages linked to submarine cable damage, highlighting vulnerabilities in networks that depend heavily on undersea links to international hubs.

Whether the ambitious plans laid out at the conference translate into tangible infrastructure improvements will depend on factors including investment availability, regulatory support, and coordination among competing providers. Industry observers say 2026 could prove pivotal for determining whether Ghana realizes its digital hub aspirations or continues grappling with familiar connectivity challenges.