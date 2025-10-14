Ghana Pushes for Local Ownership as REP Funding Ends

With just weeks remaining before international donor funding ends, Ghana’s government is racing to secure the future of its flagship Rural Enterprises Programme, urging local authorities to take ownership of infrastructure and systems that have transformed rural economies over three decades.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, delivered a sobering message to newly appointed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives during a high-level orientation engagement in Sunyani: the work doesn’t stop when the money does. It’s now up to local government to ensure that Business Advisory Centres, Technology Solution Centres, and Youth Factories continue serving communities long after December 2025.

Launched in 1995, REP has evolved into a nationwide initiative supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through a network of business support facilities that have been central to job creation and rural industrialisation. The programme, funded primarily by the International Fund for Agricultural Development, has shaped Ghana’s entire approach to MSME development over the past 30 years.

But that chapter is closing. What comes next depends on whether district assemblies embrace the responsibility.

“Colleagues, at this stage, the focus must shift from programme implementation to institutional sustainability within the context of His Excellency the President’s vision for agribusiness development,” Ahi told the MDCEs. He wasn’t mincing words. The Business Resource Centres, ENABLE Youth Factories, Common User Facilities, and Technology Solution Centres built under REP have a critical role in the agribusiness agenda, and local authorities must ensure these successful models are integrated into district economic development plans.

The closure of REP marks not just the end of a three-decade initiative but signals the need for renewed collective commitment to keep rural enterprise development at the core of Ghana’s industrial transformation. That’s the official position, but the practical challenge is enormous. District assemblies will need to budget for maintenance, staffing, and operations that were previously covered by external funding.

According to Ahi, REP’s work has significantly shaped Ghana’s MSME landscape. The programme’s interventions supported development of Ghana’s MSME Policy, helped transform the National Board for Small Scale Industries into the Ghana Enterprises Agency, and repositioned the GRATIS Foundation as a national centre for technical innovation. These aren’t small achievements, and they represent institutional changes that extend beyond any single programme.

The Ministry is calling on MDCEs to integrate REP facilities into district budgets immediately, ensure regular maintenance of infrastructure, and strengthen partnerships with agencies including GEA, GRATIS Foundation, and ARB Apex Bank. Without these steps, there’s genuine risk that expensive equipment could fall into disrepair and training centres could become empty buildings.

Sustaining REP’s achievements will require aligning its assets with national agribusiness development strategies, particularly in value chains like cassava, maize, tomatoes, cashew, and poultry. These sectors represent areas where local processing and value addition can create jobs and reduce dependence on imports. But value chains require consistent support, not infrastructure that works beautifully for two years and then deteriorates.

Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboa commended the REP management team for their contributions and pledged the region’s commitment to maintaining facilities. It’s the kind of statement politicians make at these events, but whether budget allocations follow remains to be seen.

Atta Antwi, National Director of REP, called for collective effort among local authorities to safeguard the programme’s infrastructure and sustain its role in stimulating rural enterprise and employment. His team has spent months documenting assets, training local staff, and trying to ensure a smooth transition. They know better than anyone how fragile this handover could be.

The transition from donor-funded programme to locally sustained infrastructure is something Ghana has attempted before with mixed results. When external funding ends, political will and budget constraints often conspire to undermine continuity. But this time, the government is framing sustainability not as optional but as essential to President John Mahama’s broader agribusiness development strategy.

What makes this situation particularly urgent is that REP has created tangible assets across districts nationwide. Industrial equipment for processing agricultural products, training facilities for youth entrepreneurs, business advisory services that help MSMEs access financing. These aren’t abstract concepts, they’re physical resources that communities have come to depend on.

The coming months will reveal whether Ghana can maintain these investments or whether they’ll join the long list of development projects that thrived under external funding and withered when donors left. For district assemblies suddenly inheriting responsibility for complex enterprise support systems, the learning curve is steep and the timeline is tight.

MDCEs are being charged to view REP facilities not as burdens but as economic development tools that can drive local transformation if properly maintained and strategically deployed. Whether that vision translates into budget lines and sustained operations will determine if three decades of investment continues paying dividends or becomes another cautionary tale about sustainability challenges in development programming.