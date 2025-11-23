Ghana Pushes Climate Smart Agriculture and Early Warning Systems at COP30

Ghana is intensifying efforts to protect its agriculture sector from worsening climate shocks, with government agencies, researchers and technical experts calling for stronger climate information services and early warning systems to help farmers respond before disasters strike. During a high level panel at the Ghana Day event held at COP30 in Belém, officials from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) and the University of Ghana’s Regional Institute for Population Studies stressed the need to scale Climate Smart Agriculture and ensure timely climate information reaches farmers across the country.

Experts noted that climate smart practices such as drought resistant seeds, improved soil and water management, and resilient crop diversification are already yielding results in several agro ecological zones across Ghana. However, adoption remains low because many smallholder farmers lack timely and easy to understand climate information that could help them make informed decisions about planting dates, crop selection and resource allocation. Panelists emphasized the need to translate technical climate data into simple advisories delivered through radio broadcasts, mobile phones and community extension systems that rural farmers can access and understand without requiring advanced education.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency said early warning systems must not be the work of a single agency and called for stronger national coordination so that weather alerts automatically translate into community level preparedness and early response. GMet Director General Dr. Eric Asuman has previously emphasized that while the agency produces scientific forecasts and warnings, their value is only realized when they reach the people who need them most, including farmers planning their seasons, fishermen preparing for their journeys, urban dwellers facing flash floods, and families securing their homes against storms.

Representatives from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture noted that linking early warnings to concrete action is now essential as seasonal risks intensify across Ghana’s agricultural landscapes. The ministry has been working to strengthen extension services that can bridge the gap between meteorological forecasts and on the ground agricultural decision making, recognizing that information without actionable guidance often fails to protect vulnerable farming communities from climate related losses.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency announced a new partnership with Google to provide more accessible and localized weather and disaster information for the public. Officials described the platform as making forecasts easier to understand and more widely available, representing a major step forward for millions of farmers who depend on predictable weather patterns to plan their agricultural activities. The collaboration aims to democratize access to meteorological data, particularly for rural communities where internet connectivity and smartphone penetration have historically limited access to digital weather services.

Panelists encouraged greater private sector involvement in resilience initiatives, highlighting opportunities for businesses to provide digital advisory services, bundle farm inputs with weather information, expand climate linked insurance products, and develop weather indexed financial products that protect farmers from climate related losses. They argued that agriculture’s long term resilience depends on collaboration among agribusiness firms, mobile network operators, insurance companies and climate service providers working together to create integrated solutions that address farmers’ multiple vulnerabilities.

The session concluded with calls for policy reforms that mandate integrated delivery of climate smart agriculture and early warning services across the food system. Participants stressed that coordinated planning among ministries, local governments, research institutions and communities is essential for building resilience at scale rather than through fragmented pilot projects that struggle to achieve meaningful impact beyond limited geographic areas.

Ghana’s participation at COP30 reflects the country’s continued commitment to international climate diplomacy. Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability Issifu Seidu represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at the Pre COP30 Leaders’ Summit, where over 40 countries and international organizations endorsed a call to action on Integrated Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience. Ghana also showcased investments including over $200 million in the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Project and 38 million euros in climate risk transfers.

Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) have surged to 47 as of 2021, covering a period until 2030, with robust adaptation and mitigation programs across 19 critical policy areas. The country has spearheaded groundbreaking policies including the Agriculture Long Term Strategy, National Electric Vehicle Strategy, and National Energy Transition Framework, demonstrating commitment to a sustainable future despite facing significant fiscal constraints.

Climate Smart Agriculture practices promoted by Ghana include the use of improved seed varieties that can withstand drought conditions, conservation agriculture techniques that reduce soil erosion and improve water retention, agroforestry systems that integrate trees into farming landscapes to provide shade and additional income streams, and climate information services that help farmers time their planting to coincide with favorable rainfall patterns. These practices have shown promising results in pilot areas but require significant scaling to reach the millions of smallholder farmers who form the backbone of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The emphasis on early warning systems aligns with the United Nations Early Warning for All initiative, which aims to ensure everyone in the world is protected from hazardous weather, water and climate events by providing life saving early warning systems by the end of 2027. Ghana Meteorological Agency has been leading the national implementation pillars, working alongside the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), National Communication Authority and Ghana Red Cross, with active support from the World Food Programme to develop a comprehensive roadmap for implementation.

A Ministerial event at COP30 also launched the Resilient Agriculture Investment for Net Zero land degradation initiative, a collective effort to accelerate investments in resilient agriculture and farmland restoration. The initiative draws attention to the underrepresentation of food and agriculture in global climate finance flows, with government ministers, experts, financial institutions and private sector leaders discussing how to unlock the financial support needed to create cleaner, resilient agrifood systems across Africa and other developing regions.

Closing the Ghana Day programme at COP30, National Development Planning Commission Chairman Dr. Nii Moi Thompson reminded delegates of the need to protect people, livelihoods and ecosystems from accelerating climate impacts. He stressed that the actions Ghana takes today will define the resilience of future generations, urging all stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric toward concrete implementation of climate adaptation and mitigation strategies that can meaningfully improve outcomes for vulnerable communities across the country.

Ghana’s agricultural sector contributes approximately 54 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and employs about 52 percent of the workforce, making climate resilience in agriculture not just an environmental imperative but also an economic and social necessity. The sector faces mounting challenges from erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged dry spells, flooding in some regions, rising temperatures and new pest and disease pressures that threaten food security and rural livelihoods across all agro ecological zones from the coastal plains to the northern savannah.