Ghana Pushes AU Free Movement Protocol Ratification

Ghana hosted a critical national dialogue aimed at accelerating ratification of the African Union’s Free Movement of Persons Protocol, setting a December 2027 target as the West African nation positions itself as a regional integration leader.

The two-day conference in Accra brought together government officials, civil society organizations, and international development partners to address barriers preventing widespread adoption of the protocol designed to facilitate continental mobility and economic integration.

Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi emphasized Ghana’s commitment to regional integration under the AU’s Agenda 2063 framework. “The dialogue presented an important opportunity to align national perspectives and stimulate informed debate towards accelerating the ratification process,” he stated during the opening session.

The Ministry of the Interior partnered with the Coalition of CSOs in Migration Ghana, supported by German Development Cooperation and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, to convene stakeholders across government institutions, development agencies, and civil society groups.

Dr. Olamuyiwa Oluwafemi Solomon, representing the African Union Commission, highlighted the protocol’s connection to continental trade initiatives. The Free Movement Protocol works alongside the African Continental Free Trade Area and Single African Air Transport Market to remove barriers hampering business and investment flows.

Only four AU member states have ratified the protocol since its adoption in 2018, despite continental leaders repeatedly emphasizing its importance for economic transformation and regional development goals.

Security concerns and lack of harmonized border systems represent major obstacles delaying ratification across member states. The AU has pressed countries to complete ratification by year-end amid these ongoing challenges.

German Development Cooperation representative David Robert framed free movement as an economic opportunity rather than merely a humanitarian issue. His organization’s support reflects growing international recognition that African mobility integration could benefit partner regions including Europe.

Rwanda’s experience removing visa restrictions provided encouraging lessons for dialogue participants. The East African nation doubled tourism and hospitality revenues between 2020 and 2024 after eliminating travel barriers, demonstrating potential economic benefits of liberalized movement policies.

Civil society advocate Eric Peasah contrasted Africa’s historical mobility traditions with contemporary restrictive visa regimes that fragment migration policies and hinder development. The Coalition of CSOs in Migration Ghana has advocated for policy coherence across government agencies.

The dialogue concluded with a communiqué affirming commitments from national coordination mechanism members, including ministries, departments, agencies, and civil society organizations, to intensify ratification efforts toward the December 2027 timeline.

Parliament received specific recognition for its critical role in championing the protocol, with participants calling for enhanced advocacy and collective stakeholder engagement to achieve ratification goals within the established timeframe.

The event forms part of the Global Programme “Shaping Development-orientated Migration,” which aligns with international compacts on safe, orderly, and regular migration while emphasizing gender-responsive approaches and whole-of-government coordination.

Ghana’s initiative comes as continental integration efforts face mixed progress, with trade agreements advancing more rapidly than movement protocols despite their interconnected nature for comprehensive economic transformation.