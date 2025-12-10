Ghana Pushes Agribusiness as Key Industrial Driver for 24 Hour Economy

Ghana is escalating efforts to position agribusiness at the heart of its industrial transformation agenda and the proposed 24 hour economy, Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi said at a regional policy dialogue in Tamale. The initiative comes as authorities work to boost underperforming factories, tighten supply chains, and tap into a rapidly expanding global agribusiness market.

Speaking through George Owusu Ansah Amoah, Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry, Ahi said Ghana must align strategically with global market projections. The worldwide agribusiness sector was valued at 3.4 trillion dollars in 2024 and is forecast to reach between 4.4 trillion and 5.8 trillion dollars by 2033, he noted.

Ahi said the country has a unique opportunity to tap into this expanding market through innovation, value addition, contract farming and sustainable agribusiness practices. The recent restructuring of the Ministry, now the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, reflects the government’s intention to strengthen linkages between agriculture and manufacturing. Several local industries, he noted, are operating at only 30 to 40 percent of capacity due to inconsistent raw material supply, weak value chains and persistent post harvest losses.

To reverse this, the government is rolling out three programmes. The Feed the Industry Programme is designed to lift factory capacity utilisation to between 70 and 80 percent by linking smallholder farmers, commercial farms and processors through a structured hub and spoke contract farming model. The Rapid Industrialisation Programme and the Accelerated Export Development Programme are also being implemented. The Feed the Industry initiative is anchored on four components covering commercial farmer development, post harvest and processing infrastructure, industrial market linkages and institutional development.

Ahi outlined a two phased approach to improve access to agricultural machinery. In the short term, government will waive taxes on agro processing machinery to lower costs and incentivize investment, he said. Over the medium to long term, Ghana will expand domestic production of agro processing machines through capacity strengthening at the GRATIS Foundation under the Rural Enterprise Programme, in collaboration with IFAD.

The Ministry is developing a National Agribusiness Policy, with regional consultations gathering local priorities to guide a cohesive national framework. Ahi urged stakeholders to take ownership of the process, stating that if stakeholders work together, they can unlock the full potential of agribusiness, create jobs, boost exports, and secure a prosperous future for Ghana.

Northern Regional Minister Ali Adolf John, in remarks read on his behalf, said agribusiness remains a cornerstone of livelihoods and economic stability in the region. According to Reuters, the Northern region’s agribusiness sector is not only a source of livelihood for thousands but also plays a crucial role in food security and national growth, he stated.

Agri Impact Limited Group CEO Daniel Acquaye called for strong stakeholder participation to ensure the emerging policy delivers sustainable and inclusive outcomes. He also urged deeper investment in agricultural and agribusiness infrastructure to improve productivity and value retention.

The Tamale dialogue is part of a nationwide consultation process that seeks to gather perspectives from industry, academia and development partners to shape a comprehensive policy framework for agribusiness led industrial growth. Discussions focused on access to markets, trade linkages and the structural reforms required to expand Ghana’s agribusiness competitiveness.

The initiative ties into President John Mahama’s flagship 24 Hour Economy Policy, launched in July 2025, which seeks to reduce unemployment by creating more job opportunities through a three shift working system across key sectors of the economy. Agribusiness is seen as a critical pillar in realising the round the clock economic activity envisioned under the policy.