Ghana Pursues Year Round Tourism Through Diaspora Networks

Ghana’s Tourism Ministry is leveraging diaspora communities to spread visitor arrivals across all twelve months, moving away from the December peaks that have characterized the sector in recent years.

Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie outlined the strategy during a courtesy call by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members celebrating their 118th Founder’s Day in Ghana. She committed to reviewing proposed activities for possible involvement of ministry agencies and planning further engagements to deepen stakeholder participation.

The initiative forms part of Ghana’s broader effort to diversify the tourism calendar beyond the seasonal surges experienced under campaigns like Year of Return and Beyond the Return. Traditional patterns have concentrated arrivals in December, creating revenue volatility and placing pressure on infrastructure during limited periods.

By distributing tourist inflows more evenly throughout the year, authorities aim to stabilize revenues, strengthen the creative economy and reduce dependence on concentrated seasonal spending. The approach seeks to transform tourism from a December phenomenon into a consistent economic driver.

Diallo Sumbry, who leads The Adinkra Group and spoke for the Alpha Kappa Alpha delegation, revealed approximately 500 sorority members are currently visiting Ghana. The figure demonstrates the substantial mobilization capacity of organized diaspora networks.

Sumbry, who serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Adinkra Group, emphasized that culturally significant periods throughout the year present opportunities to promote Ghana as a destination beyond traditional travel seasons. He noted that diaspora communities can be activated around various cultural moments, not just end of year festivities.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, founded on January 15, 1908 at Howard University in Washington, DC, represents the first historically Black sorority in the United States. The organization has grown to include more than 365,000 initiated members across 1,085 chapters in the United States and eleven other countries.

The sorority’s decision to hold its 118th Founder’s Day celebrations in Ghana marks the first time a group of this size has chosen the West African nation for such a milestone event. The visit generates economic activity across multiple sectors including accommodation, food services, transportation, handicrafts and related industries.

Both ministry officials and delegation representatives expressed optimism about strengthening partnerships to boost tourism and cultural engagement throughout the calendar. The alignment suggests sustained collaboration between government agencies and diaspora organizations.

For Ghana, the economic implications extend beyond cultural exchange. Tourism currently contributes approximately 5.7 percent to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), generating about US$4.82 billion in revenue for 2024 according to Ministry of Finance and Ghana Statistical Service data.

Year round tourist inflows could provide steadier foreign exchange earnings, support local businesses during traditionally lean months and attract investment into hospitality and creative industries. January typically experiences reduced economic activity following heavy December spending, making diaspora visits during this period particularly valuable.

The Ghana Tourism Authority has identified spreading arrivals across twelve months as essential for sustainable sector growth. Current government backed initiatives including the Black Star Experience seek to complement historical campaigns by highlighting diverse cultural touchpoints throughout the year.

Culturally significant events beyond December provide natural hooks for diaspora engagement. These include heritage commemorations, traditional festivals across Ghana’s regions and personal milestone celebrations that diaspora communities might choose to mark in their ancestral homeland.

The Adinkra Group, headquartered in Washington, DC with operations in Ghana, has been instrumental in facilitating diaspora connections to the country. The organization played a key role in developing Ghana’s Year of Return 2019 campaign and continues to organize cultural tours and investment facilitation.

Sumbry holds the distinction of being Ghana’s first African American tourism ambassador and has led nearly 1,000 people to Africa over recent years. His organization partners with various entities including the Ghana Tourism Authority to create curated cultural experiences for diaspora visitors.

The ministry’s willingness to engage with short notice requests from diaspora groups signals recognition of their economic importance. Minister Gomashie acknowledged the Alpha Kappa Alpha visit was arranged quickly but emphasized the value of relationship building and sustained collaboration with such organizations.

Future engagements are expected to follow more formal scheduling processes allowing broader participation by relevant stakeholders across government agencies and private sector partners. The framework aims to institutionalize diaspora tourism rather than treat it as ad hoc activity.

Success of the year round tourism strategy will depend on coordination among multiple actors including airlines, hospitality providers, tour operators and cultural institutions. Infrastructure improvements and service quality enhancements remain critical to converting diaspora interest into repeat visits.

The approach reflects broader African continental efforts to strengthen ties with diaspora communities. Several nations have introduced policies facilitating diaspora investment, land ownership and citizenship pathways as means of deepening engagement with descendants of enslaved Africans.