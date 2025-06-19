Ghana Pursues Regulated Mining Model to Replace Illegal Operations

Paa Kwesi Schandorf, media relations officer for Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has outlined the government’s dual strategy of environmental restoration and mining sector reform to address the galamsey crisis.

Speaking on Woezor TV, the former journalist emphasized that mining remains a viable economic activity when conducted responsibly through structured channels.

“The problem isn’t mining itself, but the destructive, unregulated approaches we’ve seen,” stated Schandorf, who now serves with the newly established Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod). He revealed ongoing efforts to create “a regulated ecosystem where all stakeholders benefit,” including artisanal miners currently operating outside legal frameworks. The comments come as Ghana implements its “Tree for Life” initiative to rehabilitate landscapes damaged by decades of illegal mining.

Schandorf’s update highlights the Akufo-Addo administration’s nuanced approach to the complex issue, balancing environmental protection with economic realities. Goldbod’s forthcoming regulatory framework aims to formalize small-scale mining while implementing strict environmental safeguards – a challenging balance that has eluded previous governments.

Environmental analysts note that Ghana’s illegal mining sector employs over 1 million people, complicating enforcement efforts. The success of the new model may depend on providing viable alternative livelihoods and ensuring consistent enforcement across political cycles. With 60% of Ghana’s water bodies affected by mining pollution, the urgency for effective solutions continues to grow.