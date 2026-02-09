Ghana Pursues India Technical Partnership to Bridge 390,000-Tonne Fish Deficit

Ghana has intensified engagement with India to secure technical cooperation and capacity building support aimed at addressing a 390,000 metric tonne fish supply deficit and strengthening the country’s aquaculture value chain through technology transfer and institutional development.

Speaking at the India Ghana Partnership Day held on Tuesday, February 4, 2026, at the Indian High Commission in Accra, Emelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, stated that Ghana identified significant opportunities to deepen collaboration with India in aquaculture development, fisheries research, value chain enhancement, post harvest management, innovation, and institutional capacity building.

The minister noted that these areas were central to Ghana’s blue economy ambitions and efforts to stabilize domestic fish supply while improving productivity and incomes across coastal and inland communities.

Arthur emphasized that Ghana’s reform agenda in fisheries governance would depend on stronger institutions, skilled human capital, and sustained investment. She pointed to the need for longer term planning frameworks and better coordination across agencies as the country seeks to manage aquatic resources more sustainably while expanding aquaculture production.

The minister stated that fisheries and aquaculture remains a practical test of how Ghana intends to convert diplomatic partnerships into sector level outcomes. The sector supports an estimated three million livelihoods in coastal and inland communities and remains a key source of protein, yet faces persistent challenges including overfishing, weak enforcement, limited processing capacity, and high post harvest losses, leading to the 390,000 metric tonne supply deficit.

Aquaculture, while growing, continues to be constrained by gaps in hatchery systems, feed technology, cold chain logistics, and technical expertise. While marine stocks face relentless pressure from overfishing and illegal practices, the sector recorded 16.4 percent growth in early 2025, fueled largely by a booming aquaculture industry that is targeting 177,000 tonnes of output by 2027.

Despite fish accounting for 60 percent of national protein intake, the industry continues to lose value through post harvest losses of up to 50 percent in inland regions, forcing the government to implement closed seasons and new regulatory frameworks to protect marine resources.

Manish Gupta, India’s High Commissioner to Ghana, stated that both countries were exploring cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture under a structured framework, drawing on India’s experience in scaling development projects and deploying technical expertise across emerging economies.

He stated that India’s development cooperation increasingly focused on pairing training with applied solutions that deliver measurable results on the ground. Development partnership and capacity building efforts are the cornerstone of bilateral cooperation, Gupta noted.

India’s ability to implement large scale projects with speed has considerably improved during the last decade, and these capabilities are beneficial for the Global South, he added.

Officials indicated that India’s capacity building instruments would play a central role in the sectoral push. The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme and scholarships administered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) provide training, research exposure, and technical assistance that can be tailored to fisheries governance, aquaculture management, and value chain development.

These programs are expected to support skills development for regulators, researchers, and operators across the sector. Beyond training, cooperation is likely to extend to technology transfer and applied research in improved hatchery management, feed formulation, disease control, quality assurance, and cold storage infrastructure.

Reducing post harvest losses has emerged as a key focus, given its impact on food availability, incomes, and export potential. Officials say progress in these areas could help Ghana reduce import dependence and strengthen competitiveness in regional markets.

The sectoral discussions come against the backdrop of a broader recalibration of India Ghana relations. Following a landmark visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership, opening pathways for collaboration in digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, innovation, and climate smart agriculture.

Fisheries and aquaculture align closely with this agenda through their links to climate resilience, employment creation, and inclusive growth. Economic ties between the two countries have gained momentum, with bilateral trade rising to approximately $5 billion, close to a five year target of $6 billion.

Indian firms already operate in Ghana across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and services, and officials say agriculture linked industries could attract increased investment as collaboration deepens.

Arthur stated that reforms in fisheries governance were underway, but success would require effective enforcement, investment mobilization, and coordination across ministries and agencies.

The minister revealed during the Sea the Future Summit held in Eilat, Israel, in January 2026 that she is an alumna of the ITEC Programme and a direct beneficiary of India’s investment in human capital. She met with India’s Minister of Agriculture on the sidelines of the summit to discuss bilateral fisheries cooperation.

Ghana consumes between 300,000 and 460,000 metric tonnes of poultry meat annually, yet an estimated 80 to 95 percent of that demand is met through imports. The country faces similar import dependency challenges in the fisheries sector, where domestic production meets less than half of consumption requirements.