Ghana Pursues Danish Investment for Agricultural Modernization Drive

Ghana has positioned itself as Denmark’s strategic gateway to West Africa, with agribusiness modernization at the center of bilateral discussions that could unlock significant Danish investment in the country’s agricultural transformation agenda.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi led high-level talks in Copenhagen with Danish Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Jacob Jensen, emphasizing Ghana’s competitive advantages including its youthful population, entrepreneurial energy, and progressive government initiatives.

The Copenhagen engagement comes as the European Union (EU) has thrown its weight behind Ghana’s 24-hour economy initiative, positioning the agribusiness sector as pivotal for industrial transformation, adding international credibility to the modernization strategy.

Ahi highlighted Ghana’s comprehensive development framework, referencing the Feed the Industry and Feed Ghana Programmes, the Rapid Industrialization Initiative, and the Accelerated Export Development Programme. These initiatives are designed to drive modernization, enhance productivity, and create robust value chains across the agricultural sector.

The deputy minister specifically called for Danish expertise and investment in precision agriculture, irrigation systems, cold chain logistics, and food processing technologies. His emphasis on climbing higher up the agricultural value chain aligns with Ghana’s potential to generate up to US$900 million annually from improved cold chain systems in fruit and vegetable value chains, according to recent ministry projections.

Danish agricultural facilities became the focal point of Ahi’s working visit, where he conducted comprehensive tours to study best practices. His itinerary included the Arla Innovation Centre in Aarhus for dairy innovation insights, sustainable dairy farming operations, and the Danish Pig Academy with visits to pig farms for livestock production and processing knowledge.

The minister also engaged with Jensen Seeds, a leading vegetable and grass seed producer, while holding strategic discussions with Danish stakeholders on technology transfer and agro-logistics partnerships that could reshape Ghana’s agricultural landscape.

Cocoa processing, horticulture, and mechanized staple crop production emerged as particular opportunities for Danish technology integration and sustainable practices implementation. Ahi has promised to oversee the establishment of a cocoa processing company in the Western North region by the end of his tenure, demonstrating concrete commitment to value-addition strategies.

Investment incentives featured prominently in Ahi’s pitch to Danish investors, citing tax holidays, import duty exemptions, access to industrial lands, and investment protection guarantees under the Free Zones and Investment Promotion regimes. He assured potential partners that regulatory reforms are being implemented to dismantle investment barriers and position Ghana as “the easiest place to do business in Africa.”

The timing of the Copenhagen visit appears strategic, as the Chamber of Agribusiness recently signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Danish Embassy in Accra, focusing on organizing annual agribusiness exhibitions and conferences while promoting vocational and technical training in agribusiness fields.

Denmark’s historical commitment to African agricultural development provides precedent for expanded partnerships. The Government of Denmark previously announced a contribution of DKK 10 million (approximately US $1.8 million) to the Agriculture Fast Track Fund, demonstrating sustained interest in continental agricultural advancement.

The 24-Hour Economy policy framework underpins Ghana’s investment appeal, with the initiative focusing not just on value addition but also high-quality raw material production, processing standards, competitiveness and supply chain resilience. Government expects to invest $4 billion in full-scale implementation, citing Singapore, Malaysia, China and Denmark as successful precedents.

Ahi recently announced that government is set to roll out an innovative financing scheme to boost agribusiness and value-chain investment in the agriculture sector, suggesting comprehensive policy alignment supporting Danish partnership opportunities.

The Ghana-Denmark agricultural collaboration represents broader African industrialization trends, with Ghana positioning itself to transform its horticultural sector into a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation, and export expansion, powered by a dynamic 24-hour economy.

Analysis suggests Ghana’s approach combines infrastructure development with technology transfer partnerships, potentially creating a replicable model for Danish engagement across West African markets seeking agricultural modernization and value chain enhancement.

The Copenhagen visit forms part of Ghana’s wider strategy to attract foreign partnerships in agribusiness, promote technology transfer, and strengthen bilateral relations with developed economies possessing advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable farming practices.