Ghana Publishing Company Launches e-Gazette Platform, Pioneering Digital Access to Public Notices

By [Kingsley Asiedu]

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL) has taken a major step in its digital transformation journey with the launch of its e-Gazette platform, an online system designed to simplify and modernize the process of applying for official gazettes.

The innovation marks a significant move toward convenience, transparency, and efficiency in public service delivery. With the e-Gazette system, citizens and institutions can now submit applications and documentation for publication entirely online — eliminating the need for manual submissions through post offices or in-person visits to GPCL offices.

According to GPCL, the platform is fully operational and offers secure payment options, mobile responsiveness, and a user-friendly interface to enhance accessibility.

“The e-Gazette platform reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer service,” a GPCL spokesperson said. “It ensures that every Ghanaian, regardless of location, can conveniently access gazette services anytime, anywhere.”

The initiative supports the Government of Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy vision, positioning GPCL as one of the public institutions providing uninterrupted digital access to essential services.

As part of its rollout strategy, GPCL has also launched the Gazette 360 Campaign, an outreach and education program aimed at guiding users through the online application process and raising public awareness about the platform’s features.

The company emphasized that the e-Gazette system is not only a step forward in operational efficiency but also a reaffirmation of GPCL’s role in supporting national development through transparency, innovation, and round-the-clock service delivery.