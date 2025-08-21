Ghana Proposes Sweeping Reforms to Mining Sector Laws

Ghana is preparing to overhaul its two-decade-old mining legislation in what would be the most significant update to the sector in a generation.

The proposed changes aim to increase state control, ensure greater community benefits, and align the industry with modern international standards.

The reforms will scrap controversial development agreements, cap mining leases at 15 years, and make community development pacts mandatory for all mining companies. The revisions also seek to limit prospecting licenses to a maximum of nine years to prevent companies from holding mineral rights indefinitely without developing them.

Martin Ayisi, CEO of the Minerals Commission, explained that the current law, which will be twenty years old in seven months, no longer serves the national interest. He cited regulatory challenges, frequent changes in government, and public frustration over the lack of local benefits from mining as key drivers for the change.

Under the new system, a prospecting license will be valid for an initial three years and may be renewed twice, for a maximum of nine years. This brings Ghana in line with countries like South Africa, Namibia, and Kenya.

The abolition of development agreements marks a major shift. These agreements, originally promoted by international financial institutions, currently only apply to three major mining companies. Ayisi stated that these deals tend to favor corporations over the state and have “outlived their usefulness.”

Perhaps the most significant change for local communities is the mandatory community development agreement requirement. Companies will have six months after securing a lease to formalize these pacts, ensuring mining benefits are shared with affected areas.

The reforms also propose removing upper limits on fines for mining violations and shifting dispute resolution from international arbitration to Ghana’s High Courts. Additionally, the government plans to encourage local ownership by requiring companies to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

These changes represent a careful balancing act between maintaining investor confidence and advancing national interests. The proposed legislation is expected to be debated in Parliament soon, potentially setting a new course for how Ghana manages its mineral wealth for years to come.