Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo targets Dubai expansion to drive diaspora investment home

The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo is positioning itself as a global investment bridge for Ghana’s real estate sector, with plans to expand its footprint to Dubai in 2026 as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking at the Accra edition of the Expo, Anna Agyekum, Co-Founder of the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo, revealed that the upcoming Dubai edition will complement existing shows in the United States and the United Kingdom, before the Expo wraps up annually in Ghana.

“There’s a strong Ghanaian diaspora in Dubai, and also Ghanaians living and earning good money there. We want to encourage inward investment back home and ensure people understand how to invest safely and successfully,” she said.

Now in its ninth year, the Expo has evolved into a trusted platform addressing one of the biggest concerns among diaspora investors, security and transparency. According to the organisers, interest in Ghana as an investment destination continues to grow, but investors remain cautious about fraud and poorly structured developments.

That concern, Anna Agyekum noted, is why collaboration with government agencies has been key to building credibility.

“This year, we have the support of GIPC, the Ghana Diaspora Office, and the Ghana Tourism Authority. People are recognising our mission and trusting the platform,” she added.

The Expo brings together vetted developers, financial institutions, and lifestyle brands under one roof, allowing investors to interact directly with decision-makers. Victoria Ajokun, Co-Founder of the Expo and On Point Property Management, described the platform as a chain-value system that removes uncertainty for buyers.

“People used to say they didn’t know how to find credible developers. Bringing everyone together allows investors to meet them one-on-one and make informed decisions,” she explained.

Financial institutions have also become central to the Expo’s appeal. Fidelity Bank, through its mortgage and escrow services, offers buyers financing of up to 80% of property value, alongside title perfection and equity release options. Mortgage Manager Abdul Razak Gyimah described Ghana’s property market as a resilient long-term investment.

“Fidelity Bank can finance up to 80% of the selling price of the properties an individual wants to buy. The customer is then expected to make an equity contribution of 20%. Our mortgage facility will give it for a maximum duration of 20 years. So that after we buy the property for you, you can then take your time to then be paying on a monthly basis. Property values in Ghana appreciate over time. Investors can earn rental income and still benefit from capital gains when they sell,” he said.

Developers at the Expo say the diaspora remains a key driver of demand, especially for properties near strategic locations such as airports and business hubs. Nora Asiedu of Dustin Properties noted that proximity, documentation, and sustainability features are now major considerations for buyers.

With its global expansion plans and increasing institutional backing, the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo is positioning itself not just as an exhibition, but as a trusted gateway for structured, secure diaspora investment into Ghana’s real estate sector