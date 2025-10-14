Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo Ignites Global Interest in Ghana’s Real Estate Market with Landmark Washington DC Edition

Hundreds of investors, professionals, and diaspora attendees gathered at the Washington Marriott Georgetown for the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE) – Washington DC Edition, marking the dynamic launch of the 2025 Global Series.

The two-day international showcase delivered a powerful mix of credible investment opportunities, expert insights, and strategic networking, spotlighting Ghana’s booming real estate sector as a leading destination for property and lifestyle investment in Africa.

From luxury apartments and serviced plots to gated communities and commercial developments, attendees experienced the best of Ghana’s property landscape—featuring top developers from Accra and Kumasi, including Royal Kingdom Estate, Goldkey Properties, Devtraco Plus, Clifton Homes, and others.

Ambassador Victor Smith Applauds Expo’s Role in Driving Foreign Investment

His Excellency Victor Smith, Ghana’s newly appointed Ambassador to the United States, delivered a stirring keynote address, praising the Expo for championing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Ghana.

“The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo is exactly the kind of initiative that strengthens economic ties and builds investor confidence,” said H.E. Victor Smith.

He commended Co-Founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum for their foresight in creating a trusted global platform that aligns with Ghana’s diplomatic mission to promote trade, real estate, and lifestyle investment opportunities.

Expert Panels and Insightful Discussions

The event’s panel sessions offered in-depth guidance across key areas for diaspora investors:

• Finance & Diaspora Mortgages – Led by Ecobank Ghana

• Real Estate Development & Opportunities – Featuring Royal Kingdom Estate, Goldkey Properties, and Dianne Realtor

• Legalities & Tax Advisory – Experts shared insights on land due diligence, ownership structures, and taxation in Ghana Led by renowned solicitor Mr. Bobby Banson

• Diaspora Empowerment with AJ Akua Johnson

• Adding inspiration and authenticity, AJ Akua Johnson, official Brand Ambassador for GPLE 2025, captivated attendees as she shared her personal journey of rediscovering Ghana from reconnecting with her roots to becoming a proud Ghanaian citizen. She offered heartfelt insights into the importance of diaspora engagement, empowerment, and meaningful investment back home.

“This platform continues to bridge the gap between the diaspora and Ghana bringing credible developers, financiers, and investors together under one roof,” said Co-Founders Anna & Victoria Agyekum.

The organizers extended special appreciation to the Lead Sponsor, Royal Kingdom Estate, and Silver Sponsor, Goldkey Properties, for their continued commitment to elevating Ghana’s real estate presence on the global stage.

The Washington DC Edition sets the tone for an exciting year ahead, with the London and Accra Expos rounding off the 2025 Global Series.

________________________________________

Next Stops:

📍 London – 15th & 16th November 2025 | Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel

📍 Accra – 16th & 17th December 2025 | Alisa Hotel, North Ridge

🎟️ Register now: www.ghanapropertyexpo.com

Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo – Your Gateway to Ghanaian Real Estate, Investment & Lifestyle.