Ghana Property Expo Returns Across Three Continents

The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo announces its ninth annual Global Series, spanning Washington DC, London, and Accra throughout 2025, with actress AJ Akua Johnson joining as brand ambassador to promote diaspora investment in the West African nation’s booming real estate market.

The three-city expo, co-organized by sisters Anna and Victoria Agyekum of On Point Property Management Ltd, targets the theme “Resolving Obstacles in the Ghanaian Property Market” as international demand for Ghanaian properties continues rising among diaspora investors.

AJ Akua Johnson, a Ghanaian-American actress and wellness coach who became a Ghanaian citizen three years ago, brings significant influence to the role. Her 2018 Ghana trip generated over 40 million online impressions, while her TV One series “Lens of Culture” introduced Ghana to 80 million American households during the Jamestown to Jamestown celebrations.

“Having AJ as our Brand Ambassador allows us to connect with a wider audience and showcase her powerful story of making Ghana home,” said Anna Agyekum, co-founder of the expo. Johnson now leads luxury retreats in Ghana through The AJ Akua Experience while serving as president of THE BRIDGE TO BETTER, collaborating with the US Embassy Ghana and Ghana Tourism Authority.

The expo schedule begins October 1-2 at Washington DC’s Marriott Georgetown, continues November 15-16 at London’s Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel, and concludes December 17-18 at Accra’s Alisa Hotel in North Ridge. Each location will feature panel discussions, networking sessions, and exhibitions from leading developers, financial institutions, and lifestyle brands.

Ghana’s property market momentum reflects broader economic stability, with Accra ranked the most peaceful West African capital in the Global Peace Index 2024. Rising demand spans luxury and mid-market properties as political stability and cultural vibrancy attract international buyers beyond traditional diaspora investors.

Royal Kingdom Estate serves as lead sponsor, offering expertise in land acquisition and luxury developments, while Silver Sponsor Goldkey Properties specializes in premium Accra apartments and commercial spaces. Both companies represent the expo’s focus on trusted, transparent investment opportunities.

“Since our inaugural Expo in 2017, we’ve witnessed remarkable growth in diaspora property investment,” noted Victoria Agyekum, co-founder. “The demand keeps rising, and our 2025 Global Series reflects our mission to make investing in Ghana accessible, transparent, and rewarding.”

The expo has established itself as the premier platform connecting international investors to Ghana’s real estate, tourism, and lifestyle sectors. Registration details and exhibitor information are available at ghanapropertyexpo.com.

Johnson’s advocacy represents a growing trend of diaspora professionals establishing permanent roots in Ghana while maintaining international careers. Her organization’s partnerships with multiple Ghanaian government agencies demonstrate the institutional support backing diaspora investment initiatives.

The timing capitalizes on Ghana’s positioning as a stable investment destination, with tourism targeting 2 million international visitors annually by 2025. The property sector benefits from government infrastructure investments and diaspora-friendly mortgage plans that developers now offer for remote transactions.