Ghana Property Expo Draws Hundreds of Diaspora Investors in Washington

Hundreds of investors, professionals, and diaspora attendees converged at the Washington Marriott Georgetown for the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo, launching the 2025 Global Series with a two-day showcase that highlighted Ghana’s real estate sector as a premier destination for African property investment.

The expo, held October 1 and 2, 2025, delivered a comprehensive mix of investment opportunities, expert insights, and strategic networking, featuring top developers from Accra and Kumasi including Royal Kingdom Estate, Goldkey Properties, Devtraco Plus, and Clifton Homes. Attendees explored offerings ranging from luxury apartments and serviced plots to gated communities and commercial developments.

Ghana’s newly appointed Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, who received his credentials from President John Mahama on September 4, 2025, delivered the keynote address, praising the expo for championing foreign direct investment into Ghana. His participation marked one of his first major public engagements since arriving in Washington with his family in early September.

“The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo is exactly the kind of initiative that strengthens economic ties and builds investor confidence,” Ambassador Smith stated. He commended co-founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum for creating a trusted global platform that aligns with Ghana’s diplomatic mission to promote trade, real estate, and lifestyle investment opportunities.

The ambassador’s endorsement carries particular weight given his recent calls for Ghanaians to adopt more investor-friendly approaches and his mandate to strengthen trade and diaspora ties during a period when Ghana faces challenges including the potential expiration of AGOA trade preferences.

Now in its ninth year, the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo has become the premier global platform showcasing Ghana’s real estate market, providing diaspora investors with access to credible developers and transparent investment opportunities. The Washington edition served as the kickoff for a three-continent series designed to tap into substantial diaspora capital seeking opportunities in Ghana.

Panel discussions offered in-depth guidance across critical areas for diaspora investors. Ecobank Ghana led a session on finance and diaspora mortgages, addressing funding mechanisms available to overseas Ghanaians looking to invest in property back home. This topic resonates strongly with diaspora communities who often face challenges accessing competitive financing for projects in Ghana.

A real estate development and opportunities panel featured Royal Kingdom Estate, Goldkey Properties, and Dianne Realtor, allowing investors to hear directly from developers about project timelines, pricing structures, and investment returns. Such direct engagement helps diaspora investors conduct due diligence and build relationships with developers before committing capital.

The legalities and tax advisory session, led by renowned solicitor Bobby Banson, tackled crucial concerns about land due diligence, ownership structures, and taxation in Ghana. These issues frequently trip up diaspora investors unfamiliar with Ghana’s property laws, making expert guidance invaluable for avoiding costly mistakes.

AJ Akua Johnson, official brand ambassador for the 2025 expo, captivated attendees by sharing her personal journey of rediscovering Ghana, from reconnecting with her roots to becoming a Ghanaian citizen. Her story resonated with diaspora attendees navigating their own relationships with Ghana while considering investment opportunities.

“This platform continues to bridge the gap between the diaspora and Ghana, bringing credible developers, financiers, and investors together under one roof,” co-founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum stated, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and accountability in facilitating diaspora investment.

The organisers extended appreciation to lead sponsor Royal Kingdom Estate and silver sponsor Goldkey Properties for their continued commitment to elevating Ghana’s real estate presence internationally. Such corporate backing demonstrates the private sector’s recognition that diaspora engagement requires sustained investment in relationship building beyond individual transactions.

Ghana’s real estate market has shown impressive growth trajectory in recent years. The sector is projected to reach $533.30 billion in 2025, driven by urbanization, diaspora remittances, and growing middle-class demand for quality housing. This growth potential attracts both individual investors seeking personal property and institutional players looking for commercial opportunities.

However, the market also faces challenges including land title disputes, infrastructure gaps in some developing areas, and concerns about project completion timelines. The expo’s emphasis on credible developers and legal guidance addresses these concerns by helping investors identify trustworthy partners and understand risk mitigation strategies.

The Washington edition’s success sets the stage for the remaining 2025 Global Series events. The London expo will take place November 15 and 16 at Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel, targeting the substantial Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom and broader European investors interested in African real estate opportunities.

The series concludes December 16 and 17 at Accra’s Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, bringing international investors together with local stakeholders on Ghanaian soil. The Accra edition typically attracts the highest attendance and features the broadest range of exhibitors, given its location in Ghana’s commercial capital.

For diaspora investors, events like the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo serve multiple purposes beyond simply viewing property listings. They provide opportunities to network with fellow diaspora members who have investment experience, connect with legal and financial professionals specializing in Ghana transactions, and build relationships with developers whose reputations can be verified through community feedback.

The emphasis on transparency and credibility addresses longstanding concerns that have occasionally deterred diaspora investment. Stories of property fraud, title disputes, and incomplete projects have created wariness among some overseas Ghanaians. By vetting exhibitors and providing expert guidance, the expo aims to restore confidence and facilitate legitimate investment flows.

Ghana’s government has increasingly recognized diaspora capital as crucial for development financing, particularly given fiscal constraints and limited access to international capital markets. Real estate investment offers diaspora members tangible assets while channeling resources into sectors that create employment and support economic growth.

The Washington edition’s timing, just weeks after Ambassador Smith’s appointment, allowed the new envoy to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to diaspora engagement and investment facilitation. His presence signaled that Ghana’s diplomatic mission views diaspora property investment not merely as private transactions but as strategic contributions to national development.

As the 2025 Global Series progresses toward London and Accra, the Washington edition has established momentum for what organizers hope will be their most successful year. The combination of credible exhibitors, expert guidance, and high-level diplomatic endorsement creates conditions for substantial diaspora capital flows into Ghana’s property sector.