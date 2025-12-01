Ghana Property Awards Marks 18 Years of Excellence at AICC

The 18th Edition of the Ghana Property Awards illuminated the Accra International Conference Centre on 29th November 2025, gathering developers, policymakers, financiers and key industry players for an elegant night honouring outstanding achievements in Ghana’s real estate sector.

The event once again cemented its reputation as the nation’s most credible and respected platform for recognising excellence across the property and construction value chain.

Director of the Ghana Property Awards, Madam Irene Agyenkwa, opened the ceremony with a compelling call for innovation and resilience in the industry. She commended developers and service providers for their contributions to Ghana’s changing real estate landscape despite global economic constraints.

Madam Agyenkwa also highlighted increasing demand for both residential and commercial spaces, the expanding role of technology and the critical importance of land banking in promoting sustainable national development.

Chairman of the event and CEO of PS Global Ltd, Mr Patrick Ebo Bonful, delivered an insightful address centred on efficient land banking.

He applauded the Lands Commission for its progress in digitising land records and improving transparency, while acknowledging persistent challenges such as litigation, tenure insecurity and land use conflicts.

Mr Bonful emphasised that effective land banking remains essential for economic growth, environmental sustainability and the development of essential social infrastructure including schools, hospitals and affordable housing schemes.

Representing the Minister for Works and Housing and Water Resources was the Public Relations Officer of the Rent Control Department, Mr Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, who spoke on behalf of the Minister. In his address, he reaffirmed government’s commitment to making land banking a national priority.

He described land as the backbone of Ghana’s housing agenda and broader infrastructure ambitions, urging all stakeholders to treat land as a strategic resource and shared national heritage. He echoed the call for stronger collaboration among government, traditional authorities, investors and developers to ensure more orderly and inclusive development.

A major highlight of the night was the celebration of Ghana’s most impactful and innovative real estate institutions. SHELBBiE Homes won two awards: Best Promising Property Company of the Year 2025 and Upcoming Property Brand of the Year 2025, while Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, CEO of Afro Araba Properties, received the award for Young Property Entrepreneur of the Year 2025.

In the technology category, Ownkey.com secured Prop-Tech Innovation Company of the Year 2025. Elegant Homes & General Construction Ltd was recognised as Best Residential Developer Middle Income (Luxurious) 2025, while Mayfair Estates Ltd earned Best Residential Developer Upper Income (Exclusive) 2025. Ashmint Properties Ltd was recognised twice as Residential Developer of the Year Middle Income 2025 and Residential Developer of the Year Upper Income 2025.

Several other distinguished organisations were recognised for their exceptional contributions. Neon Acres Limited received Discovery of the Year Property Developer with Potentials 2025, while Danywise Estate and Construction Ltd won Best Developer of the Year Student Accommodation 2025. Survey Kontrata was awarded Best Survey & Engineering Firm Infrastructure Projects 2025.

Enterprise Properties Ltd secured two major honours: Trusted Real Estate Broker of the Year 2025 and Best Real Estate Management Firm of the Year 2025.

Bespoke Properties Ghana was named Management and Advisory Property Company 2025. In the finance category, First National Bank Ghana stood out with two awards: Diaspora Mortgage Provider of the Year 2025 and Mortgage Solutions Provider of the Year 2025.

The ceremony concluded with renewed optimism as organisers, industry leaders and stakeholders expressed their commitment to elevating Ghana’s real estate landscape.

The 18th Ghana Property Awards, also known as GAPOA at 18, highlighted the importance of innovation, transparency, strategic partnerships and responsible land management as Ghana positions itself for sustainable and globally competitive growth in the property sector.