Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo: A Call for Safe and Responsible Real Estate Investment

International lawyer Evans Yaw Nyamekye has emphasized the importance of investing in Ghana’s real estate sector in a safe and responsible manner. Speaking at the 3rd Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo, he noted that Ghana is recognized for its stability, secureness, and safety of investments, but stressed the need for due diligence before investing.

All over the globe, I focus on real estate in a safe, sensible way, because housing is key to what develops any nation,” Nyamekye said, praising the organizers, Anna and Victoria Agyekum, for promoting Ghana’s real estate sector.

He encouraged stakeholders to leverage the platform to invest in Ghana’s real estate, saying, “Every one need to embrace the skills and the expertise provided by the property expo.” Nyamekye also highlighted the importance of a trusted platform, saying, “When you’re investing in real estate, it’s always important. It’s quite helpful to have a platform that is trusted, recognised and qualified to help you achieve your aim.”

The London and Ghana based lawyer urged attendees to connect, network, and share ideas, saying, “Let’s not forget it’s not about what your country can do for you. It’s all about what you can do for your country. And I know that with the determination we will get it right,” adding that people with access to platforms and appetite for real estate should proceed with caution

The Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo aims to promote Ghana as a destination for real estate investment and provide a platform for stakeholders to connect and explore opportunities in the sector.

The event, which was on theme resolving obstacles in the Ghanaian property market, has government support from bodies like the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and Ghana Diaspora Office. Plans are underway to expand to Dubai in March 2026, with events in the US, London, and Ghana. “We want to encourage Ghanaians living abroad to invest back home,” Ann Agyekum said