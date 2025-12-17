Ghana Property and Expo: A Platform for Investment and Growth

The Ghana Property and Expo has highlighted Ghana as a prime investment destination, with co-founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum noting growing interest from investors.

We’re growing with the audience, and people are interested in Ghana, people are interested in investing, and the undercurrent question is how to do so safely to ensure the investment is successful,” Ann Agyekum said.

To make investments more accessible, the Agyekums called for government initiatives to support private sector developers in providing affordable housing units. “There’s always an issue with affordability, the government needs to come up with more initiatives and strategies especially with working with the private sector,” Victoria Agyekum said.

They also highlighted the need for tax incentives to help developers with land acquisitions, making it possible for them to build more cheaply and pass on the benefits to customers.

AJ Akua Johnson, brand ambassador for the Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo, shared her passion for promoting Ghana as a destination for investment and growth. “I felt like it was a great way for me to build on what I was already doing, which was travelling and talking about the importance of Ghana and the continent, as well as investing personally and geographically,” she said.

As a brand ambassador, AJ Akua Johnson aims to inspire and educate people about the opportunities available in Ghana. “My focus is one person. I don’t focus on the crowd because the crowd talks too much to each other. One person is looking for the change that I may have,” she said.

She encourages people to consider investing in Ghana, saying, “Investing in Ghana is maybe a bigger opportunity than you think it is. Investing starts within before you invest outside of yourself. So, what is it that you want? What’s the freedom that you want?”

International lawyer Evans Yaw Nyamekye also emphasized the importance of investing in Ghana’s real estate sector in a safe and sensible way, praising the organizers for promoting Ghana’s stability, secureness, and safety of investments.