Ghana Promises Welfare Boost for Retired Footballers Through New Sports Fund

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has pledged expanded government support for retired footballers, linking the welfare of former players directly to the Ghana Sports Fund (GSF) as he received a delegation from the Retired Footballers Association of Ghana (RFAG) at his ministry’s conference room in Accra on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by RFAG president James Kuuku Daszie, included former Black Stars internationals Mohammed Polo, Abdul Razak, and George Alhassan. It was the association’s most direct appeal yet to the current administration for structured, government-backed support.

Adams acknowledged the historical contributions of Ghana’s retired players and outlined plans to embed post-career welfare within the GSF framework, covering health assistance and post-retirement opportunities. He also announced intentions to introduce annual commemorative events honouring former footballers. “The strength of a family is how well it is connected to the old,” he said.

Daszie pressed for stronger institutional ties, citing Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982 as evidence of the enduring legacy these players built. He called on the ministry to translate recognition into sustainable programmes.

Chief Director of the ministry Wilhelmina Asamoah welcomed the delegation and expressed confidence in deepening the partnership between government and the association.

The meeting comes as the GSF, backed by legislation passed in Parliament, is being positioned as the primary vehicle for athlete welfare, infrastructure development, and grassroots sport across Ghana.