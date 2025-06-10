Ghana Projects Cocoa Shortfall Amid COCOBOD Debt Challenges

Ghana is expected to miss its cocoa production target for the 2024/2025 season, with output projected to reach approximately 600,000 metric tonnes according to Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Chief Executive Dr. Ransford Abbey.

This falls below the board’s 610,000 metric tonne target. Dr. Abbey confirmed current production stands at 590,000 metric tonnes with limited time remaining in the season.

“I don’t think much will change, looking at the time we have to end the crop season,” Dr. Abbey stated. “We could do about 600,000 metric tonnes at most, considering we’re now in the light crop season and we don’t see things turning around that much.” Despite this season’s shortfall, the CEO expressed optimism for 2025/2026, citing ongoing government initiatives and new strategies to support farmers. “We will also look at some innovative measures to encourage the farmers to improve their yields,” he noted.

Concerning COCOBOD’s financial position, Dr. Abbey acknowledged the organization carries GHS33 billion in debt. He projected a four-year recovery timeline, stating: “We are hoping that by 2028, the books will be looking good, in terms of returning COCOBOD to profitability.” Cost-cutting measures will be implemented to support this financial rehabilitation effort. The production challenge coincides with broader efforts to stabilize Ghana’s primary agricultural export sector amid global market fluctuations and domestic economic pressures.