Ghana Productivity Drops While Skills Mismatch Widens

Ghana’s economic paradox deepens as the country achieves impressive GDP growth while labor productivity declined 0.45% year-over-year in December 2023, highlighting critical gaps between educational output and industry needs that threaten long-term competitiveness.

Despite recording GDP growth of 5.7% in 2024, Ghana faces mounting challenges in aligning its education system with market demands. The country’s transition from polytechnics to technical universities has intensified debates over whether academic upgrades address fundamental skills shortages plaguing key industries.

Dr. Michael Insaidoo, lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra, warns that Ghana risks deepening its skills crisis without strategic balance between theoretical education and practical training. His analysis comes as recent assessments reveal significant curriculum misalignment and critical shortages in specific trades.

The economist argues that Ghana’s industrialization ambitions remain vulnerable to skills imbalances that leave graduates unemployed while industries struggle to recruit qualified artisans. Current patterns show oversupply in certain academic fields alongside acute shortages in welding, carpentry, and mechanical trades essential for manufacturing growth.

International models demonstrate successful integration strategies that Ghana could adapt. Germany’s dual education system combines classroom learning with apprenticeships, ensuring graduates possess immediately employable skills. Finland maintains equal valorization of vocational and academic pathways, while Singapore’s polytechnics maintain direct industry linkages that align curricula with labor market demands.

These examples highlight how bridging theoretical knowledge with practical application strengthens both employment prospects and innovation capacity. Countries implementing such integrated approaches typically achieve superior industrial development outcomes compared to systems favoring purely academic credentials.

Ghana’s current challenge reflects broader structural issues identified in recent government assessments. The Ghana TVET Service acknowledges the need to bridge education-industry gaps while creating seamless workforce transitions for young people seeking meaningful employment opportunities.

The Deputy Education Minister for TVET has positioned technical and vocational training as a solution to graduate unemployment, though implementation remains inconsistent across institutions. Many technical universities continue emphasizing theoretical approaches over hands-on skills development that industries actually require.

Dr. Insaidoo advocates for maintaining distinct roles between technical universities and TVET institutions rather than eliminating specialized tracks. Technical universities should focus on applied research and engineering solutions, while TVET centers concentrate on producing skilled artisans and technicians essential for industrial operations.

The productivity decline amid economic growth signals deeper systemic issues requiring urgent attention. Current employment patterns show services sector dominance with 5.5 million jobs, followed by agriculture at 4.8 million and industry at 2.1 million, indicating limited manufacturing expansion despite growth figures.

Recent skills assessments conducted by the Ghana TVET Service in Ashanti Region reveal specific shortages that could constrain industrial development if left unaddressed. These findings underscore the urgency of realigning educational outputs with actual market demands across key economic sectors.

The solution requires coordinated action between educational institutions, industry stakeholders, and government agencies to ensure curriculum relevance and practical training opportunities. Without such integration, Ghana risks perpetuating the paradox of economic growth accompanied by declining productivity and persistent skills mismatches.

Successful resolution demands recognizing that both engineers and welders remain essential for sustainable industrial development. The country’s future competitiveness depends on producing graduates equipped with immediately applicable skills while maintaining pathways for advanced technical innovation and research capabilities.