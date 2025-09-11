Ghana Probes US$42 Billion in Missing Import Payments

President John Dramani Mahama revealed Wednesday that approximately $42 billion left Ghana over four years for purported imports that never materialized, triggering government investigations and bank sanctions.

“We’ve studied for a period of four years. And every year over the period of four years, about $42 billion was taken out of this country without the corresponding imports coming into the country,” Mahama disclosed during his first Presidential Media Encounter at Jubilee House.

The revelation exposes a massive foreign exchange irregularity that has contributed to cedi depreciation and economic instability. Companies and importers allegedly obtained foreign currency through commercial banks ostensibly for import purposes, but corresponding goods never entered the country.

“We started sanctioning some banks, and soon will start interrogating some individuals who ostensibly took money out against imports but never brought those imports,” the President stated, indicating that enforcement actions have begun.

The Bank of Ghana has already implemented sanctions against financial institutions found complicit in forex violations. Recent enforcement actions include suspending remittance licenses of nine financial institutions, including Nigerian fintech unicorn Flutterwave, for unauthorized foreign exchange activities and suspending UBA Ghana’s foreign exchange trading licence from September 18, 2025, citing multiple violations.

The scale of the alleged fraud represents a significant drain on Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves. For context, Ghana’s total imports typically range between $12-15 billion annually, making the $42 billion figure over four years roughly equivalent to three years of normal import activity.

Economic analysts suggest several possible explanations for the missing funds. Round-tripping schemes could have diverted dollars back into parallel markets, exacerbating currency speculation. Alternative scenarios include funds being parked in offshore accounts as private wealth or fraudulent over-invoicing of phantom shipments to justify forex access.

The revelation helps explain persistent pressure on Ghana’s currency, which has faced significant volatility in recent years. Every dollar improperly removed from the system weakens the cedi and increases import costs for essential goods including rice, medicine, and construction materials.

The forex irregularities raise serious questions about regulatory oversight during the period in question. Critics are asking how billions in foreign exchange could be approved without verification that corresponding imports actually arrived at Ghana’s ports.

President Mahama emphasized that protecting the currency requires vigilance against such schemes. “A strong cedi is good for all Ghanaians; however, we shouldn’t allow some unscrupulous companies and individuals to take advantage of the system and erode the gains,” he stated.

The investigations will likely focus on identifying specific individuals and companies involved in the alleged fraud. The President indicated that sanctions will follow for those found culpable, as the government seeks to recover lost resources and prevent future occurrences.

The Bank of Ghana has directed all banks, DEMIs and EPSPs to submit weekly reports for each MTO, including a daily log of individual inward remittance transactions as part of enhanced oversight measures.

The timing of these revelations coincides with Mahama’s broader economic stabilization efforts, including his pledge to limit cedi depreciation to 5% annually. Addressing the forex fraud will be crucial to achieving that currency stability target.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the implications extend beyond economic statistics. The alleged fraud directly impacts household budgets through higher prices for imported goods, from food items to fuel, as currency manipulation drives up costs across the economy.

The government’s response will be closely watched by international partners and investors, who view forex market integrity as essential for economic confidence. Swift action against perpetrators could help restore credibility to Ghana’s financial system.

As investigations proceed, the focus will shift to implementing stronger controls to prevent similar occurrences. The scandal underscores the need for real-time verification systems linking forex approvals to actual import documentation and port clearances.