Ghana Private Sector Growth Stalls Despite Strong Hiring

Ghana’s private sector stopped growing in May as a new survey showed business conditions flat, ending two months of improvement, even though firms hired at the fastest pace in nearly a year.

The S&P Global Ghana Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered exactly 50.0 in May, down from 50.3 in April. A reading of 50.0 signals no change. The figures came from a survey of about 400 private firms, collected between May 12 and 27.

New orders rose for a fourth straight month, helped by stronger demand and better availability of materials, but the pace was the slowest since February. Output slipped fractionally, with some firms pointing to customers’ difficulty financing projects, though the decline was milder than in April.

The standout was employment, which grew at its sharpest rate in almost a year. Firms said the extra staff, combined with slower order growth, allowed them to clear backlogs. They also trimmed purchasing and stocks of inputs, judging existing supplies sufficient.

On prices, input costs rose for a second month, which companies linked to higher fuel prices and a weaker cedi, prompting a modest rise in selling prices. Inflation nonetheless stayed muted. Business confidence eased to its lowest in just over a year, but remained above the survey’s long run average.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the month was one of stability and that stronger new business growth could deliver “renewed expansion across the private sector” as the first half of the year ends. He flagged the jump in hiring as the survey’s main positive.